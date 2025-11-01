Lisa’s Golden ‘Jibaro’ Costume is the Ultimate Halloween Inspiration

BLACKPINK’s Lisa brought Halloween 2025 to life with the most amazing homage to Netflix’s Love, Death & Robots, as she became a human version of the Golden Woman from the critically acclaimed episode Jibaro. Lisa went to Instagram to show off her look, where she dazzled fans in a shimmering gold bodysuit, finished with a cape to match, and detailed accessories that perfectly emulated the iconic visual style of the episode.

Jibaro by Alberto Mielgo tells the tragic story of a siren and a deaf knight in breathtaking animations with symbolic storytelling, relatable in its core themes of desire, greed, and power. The episode was critically acclaimed for artistry-it took home two Creative Arts Emmys for visual mastery. That makes Lisa’s homage very special. It reflects not just her appreciation for innovative animation but also a knack for making pop culture part of her personal style.

Lisa’s Halloween getup perfectly fits her status as an international fashion icon who has been part of luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, among others, and has stunned at events like the Met Gala. Her transformation into the Golden Woman proves that she can combine music, fashion, and narrative artistry into one cinematic character in real life with elegance and creativity.

The singer was lauded by fans and fashion critics alike for paying keen attention to how her gold ensemble captured the drama and intensity of the original episode, staying true to her signature bold and glamorous aesthetic. Everything, down to the minute details-from the golden bodysuit down to the flowy cape and intricate accessories-reinforced Lisa’s status as a trendsetter who draws inspiration from art and global pop culture.

Also Read: BLACKPINK’s Lisa to Shine as Rapunzel? Disney’s Tangled Live-Action Casting Sparks Buzz!

This look of Lisa for Halloween 2025 has been a testament to her ever-evolving creative expression as she continued to merge performance, fashion, and visual storytelling in ways that have kept the world talking, further sealing her place as a multitalented global icon.