Halloween 2025: Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone’s Lara Croft and Lady Singham Costumes are Giving Us Major Goals

Bollywood never misses an opportunity to ring in Halloween in full star-studded style, and this year, social media star Orry shared the highly anticipated video from the lavish party that was attended by the biggest of names in Mumbai. Glittering guests included Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Shloka Mehta, among others. Orry himself wore the costume of Sebastian the Crab from The Little Mermaid, while Nita Ambani stole hearts as Audrey Hepburn from Breakfast at Tiffany’s, perfectly pulling off the style of the Hollywood icon in a black off-shoulder dress, diamond tiara, and bangs.

Alia Bhatt played the role of adventurous Lara Croft, complete in her black tee and shorts, finished with a neat braid, while Deepika Padukone was a stunning Lady Singham. Ranveer Singh came full dressed as Deadpool, but Orry teased him, confusing him for Spider-Man. Akash and Shloka Ambani looked great as Gomez and Morticia Addams from The Addams Family.

Even private Aryan Khan made an appearance and channelled his inner Jake Gyllenhaal from Brokeback Mountain. Fans and followers flooded social media, with Ananya Panday leading the chorus of praise for Nita Ambani’s look, along with Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. “This was the BESTTTTTTT reel of 2025,” said one viewer.

All these Halloween parties came after the grand birthday bashes of Isha and Akash Ambani in Jamnagar, which turned the city into a hub of glamour and entertainment. Celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Arijit Singh were spotted, adding more stars to the already starry atmosphere. Later, Janhvi Kapoor and Aryan Khan were also seen arriving in Jamnagar, ensuring a glittering presence throughout the celebrations.

The Ambani family, known for hosting larger-than-life, high-profile functions, proved only one thing again: how to blend glamour, music, and celebrity appearances together, and both Halloween and the twin birthday celebration thus became the most unforgettable in Bollywood this year.