Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s Halloween Bash with Devi is Too Adorable to Miss

Actress Bipasha Basu, her husband Karan Singh Grover, and their daughter Devi got into the Halloween spirit this year with playful and adorable costumes that delighted fans. The family shared glimpses of their celebrations on social media, showcasing their fun and quirky sides.

Bipasha embraced a “Kitty Kat” look for Halloween 2025, while Karan transformed into a pirate, complete with themed accessories. The couple also wore customised T-shirts reading “Spooky Halloween”, adding a personalized touch to their festive outfits. Sharing the moment on Instagram, Bipasha captioned the post, “Monkeylove. Happy Halloween,” and further shared stories wishing fans a spooky and fun-filled Halloween.

The duo’s Halloween avatars were met with an outpouring of love and admiration from fans. The comment section overflowed with heart emojis and compliments, with one fan writing, “Perfect spooky vibes with such adorable energy! Both of you look amazing together.” Another called them a “Soooo cute jodi,” while a long note wished the family a magical Halloween night filled with thrills, chills, witches, magic, treats, and spooky sights.

Bipasha also shared heartwarming glimpses of daughter Devi, capturing her creative moments. In one Instagram Story, Devi was seen painting, and Bipasha noted, “Already choosing to be her own character – Spiderman = Spider + Ballerina,” highlighting the little girl’s imaginative spirit.

Also Read: Addams Family Vibes! Alanna Panday’s Halloween Look with Husband and Son is Pure Magic

On the professional front, Bipasha is gearing up for a comeback to films after nearly a decade-long hiatus. In an interview with ETimes, the Raaz actress expressed her excitement about returning to acting, saying, “I do miss it. I love acting. I used to do it 365 days a year. I’ve done it for 20 years. So, I do miss it, and it’s going to happen soon.”

This Halloween, the Basu-Grover family not only celebrated the spooky season but also gave fans a glimpse of their close-knit, fun-loving bond, leaving everyone charmed by their festive energy.