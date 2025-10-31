“Big Apple, Bigger Dreams: Triptii Dimri’s Incredible NYC Escapade!”

Actress Triptii Dimri recently treated her fans to a glimpse of her exciting trip to New York City, where she attended the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025. The glamorous event took place on October 15 at Steiner Studios in Brooklyn, and Triptii was a front-row guest, soaking in the star-studded atmosphere.

Sharing her NYC experiences on social media, Triptii captioned the first photo, “Postcards from NYC,” showing her crossing a busy street with a coffee in hand. Dressed casually in a black dress, denim jacket, and cap, she embraced a relaxed yet stylish vibe. Other snapshots captured her enjoying a boat ride, strolling through the streets, and experiencing the fall ambiance of the city. She also visited a church and indulged in local cuisine, from sandwiches to pizza, while giving fans a peek at her chic casual outfits.

On October 16, the day after the fashion show, Triptii attended a performance of MJ the Musical. Her photos also included a Halloween-decorated shop, a Times Square digital billboard gaze, and a meeting with celebrity chef Vikas Khanna at his NYC restaurant, Bungalow. She wrapped up her post with behind-the-scenes moments from the fashion show, stunning cityscapes at night, and shots of her enjoying nature, captioning it all as “City bits.”

At 31, Triptii was last seen in the romantic drama Dhadak 2 alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. She currently has multiple high-profile projects in the pipeline. Her upcoming period drama O Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, stars Shahid Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Randeep Hooda, and Vikrant Massey, and is set in 1990s Mumbai with a story of love, action, and gangsters.

She is also working on Ma Behen, directed by Suresh Triveni, featuring Madhuri Dixit, Ravi Kishan, Shardul Bhardwaj, and Dharna Durga, and has been roped in for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, starring opposite Prabhas.

Triptii’s NYC trip offered a perfect mix of fashion, fun, and cultural experiences, reflecting her dynamic lifestyle both on and off-screen.