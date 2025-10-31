Vivian Dsena’s Laughter Chefs 3 Journey Begins! Actor Shares Fun BTS Video from Shoot

Fans of the popular cooking-based reality show Laughter Chefs have reason to celebrate as the series is officially returning with its third season. The much-awaited show will once again feature Bharti Singh as the host and Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi as the judge. According to reports, the new season is expected to premiere by the end of November 2025, and filming is already underway.

Recently, the entire cast was spotted on set, including television heartthrob Vivian Dsena, who has officially joined the lineup. The actor took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video from his first day of shooting. The clip shows Vivian inside his vanity van, preparing for the day, before stepping onto the set and posing for the paparazzi stationed outside. His caption read, “Sharing a few moments from the 1st day. Grateful for your love, always.”

The video also captures Vivian warmly greeting his co-contestant and YouTuber Elvish Yadav, with the two sharing a friendly hug. Other familiar faces spotted on set included Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, and Krushna Abhishek, among others, promising an entertaining and diverse lineup for the new season.

Vivian Dsena, who made a special appearance in Laughter Chefs Season 2, is now participating as a main contestant this time. The actor has been a beloved figure in Indian television, known for his performances in popular shows such as Kasamh Se, Madhubala: Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Sirf Tum, and more.

Adding to his television success, Vivian also made headlines as the runner-up of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18. With his charm and comic timing, fans are eagerly waiting to see how he brings both laughter and flavor to the kitchen in Laughter Chefs Season 3.