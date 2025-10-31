Scream 7 Brings Back Neve Campbell for the Final Showdown

Horror fans, brace yourselves, Scream 7 is officially on its way. Paramount Pictures has confirmed the release for February 27, 2026, with the theatrical run set to continue through May 27, 2026.

This time, the film brings Neve Campbell back as the iconic Sidney Prescott, marking a full-circle moment for one of horror’s most beloved characters. Directed by Kevin Williamson, who penned the original Scream, the new installment promises to close the chapter on Sidney’s story with both emotional depth and brutal intensity.

The plot follows Sidney as she tries to live a quiet life in a small town, away from the chaos that defined her past. But peace doesn’t last long. When a new Ghostface killer emerges, her world is shattered again.

This time, the killer’s main target is her daughter, played by Isabel May. What begins as a terrifying cat-and-mouse game quickly becomes Sidney’s most personal battle yet.

The cast includes Courteney Cox, Isabel May, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Anna Camp, Joel McHale, Mckenna Grace, Michelle Randolph, Jimmy Tatro, Asa Germann, Celeste O’Connor, Sam Rechner, Ethan Embry, Tim Simons, and Mark Consuelos. The film is produced by William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, and Paul Neinstein.

With Kevin Williamson returning to the director’s chair and Neve Campbell stepping back into her legendary role, Scream 7 aims to give fans a finale that blends nostalgia, suspense, and the franchise’s signature wit.

This information is based on currently available public details. We have not seen the film and make no claims beyond what’s been officially released.