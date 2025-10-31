Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Festival: A Must-See for Every Bollywood Fan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan launches his own film festival, the Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival, on October 31, 2025. Opening as a specially curated treat for fans with re-releases from his illustrious 30-year career, the event runs until November 14. Films would be screened in theaters across India and also in some select international markets. Audiences get to relive some of SRK’s most unforgettable acts on the big screen.

These range from dramas to romances and action thrillers, with seven iconic films that make up the lineup of this festival: Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Dil Se, Devdas, Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Jawan. Every film has been thoughtfully selected to represent the different phases in Khan’s career, his versatility as an actor, and his enduring appeal across generations.

Fan enthusiasm regarding the festival has been well evident with advance bookings showing strong demand in many cities. Moviegoers seem most excited about the opportunity to revisit films like Dil Se and Devdas again in theaters, along with other newer hits like Jawan. Social media is abuzz with fans sharing excitement and countdowns to favorite shows.

Main kaun hoon, kaun nahi… doesn’t really matter, as long as the lights, camera, and a little bit of love are still rolling.



See you at the #ShahRukhKhanFilmFestival starting today.



Book your tickets!

– https://t.co/iiLHgZwrdp



In select theatres across India, in… pic.twitter.com/HHHjTQIijH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 31, 2025

However, some challenges have now emerged. With successive or simultaneous timings for shows in Kolkata and Mumbai, for instance, not all fans would find it easy to catch more than one film on the same day. Furthermore, details of the screenings at certain overseas centers are scanty, and international fans are still awaiting updates.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Hilarious Take on Aryan Khan’s Character in The B**ds of Bollywood: “Ghante Ka Badshah”

Despite these challenges, it is a grand celebration of SRK’s cinematic journey, with the audiences getting a chance to relive his most famous roles. For both hard-core followers and new viewers, the festival will be a nostalgic journey of entertainment that cements SRK as Bollywood’s most beloved and enduring star.