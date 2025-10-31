Sonakshi Sinha’s Fiery Response to Katrina Kaif’s Private Photos Being Shared Without Consent!

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has expressed anger and disappointment after private pictures of a pregnant Katrina Kaif were circulated on social media by a media publication on Friday morning. According to reports, the photos, taken from afar, had Katrina standing on the balcony of her Mumbai apartment. The actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Vicky Kaushal, was photographed without her consent — sparking widespread outrage among fans and fellow celebrities.

Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram to condemn the publication for this, calling it “shameful” and an outright invasion of privacy. “What is wrong with you’ll????? Photographing a woman in her own home without consent and publishing it on a public platform???? You’ll are nothing less than criminals. Shameful,” she wrote. Her strong statement reflected the growing frustration within the film industry regarding media intrusion into the personal lives of celebrities.

Katrina Kaif’s fans also came in shock and disappointment, blaming the media house for this and the photographer involved. Comments flooded social media calling for respect for the actress’s privacy. “Camera se pehle manners on karo,” one user wrote, while another questioned, “Where’s the privacy??? It’s her home, why click her at her balcony?” Several others urged that the photos be taken down at once and the publication issue a public apology to Katrina. Some even called for police action, labeling the act as a “crime” and demanding punishment for the people responsible.

The incident has once again brought the debate on media ethics versus celebrity privacy into sharp focus. In 2022, actress Alia Bhatt, then pregnant, lashed out at a media portal for clicking pictures of her from her living room. Alia had expressed her anger over the intrusion, tagging the Mumbai Police and asking how such behaviour could be “ok and allowed.”

The recurring pattern of such invasions underlines the urgent need for stronger privacy safeguards and more responsible journalism. Celebrities, despite living their lives in the public eye, are entitled to private space and dignity, especially during sensitive periods like pregnancy. Sonakshi Sinha’s outburst echoes the sentiment in the entertainment industry that the media must draw the line between what serves public interest and personal intrusion.

This controversy has again reminded the press and the public alike that one does not automatically give up his rights to privacy when he becomes famous a fact that must be respected at all times.