Is The Bads of Bollywood 2 a Go? Shah Rukh Khan’s Recent Statement Has Fans Buzzing!

Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan, in a rare respite from his tight schedule, decided to engage with his fans in a witty #AskSRK session on X. Known for his quick wit and warm demeanor, the actor replied to queries about his next films, collaboration with his children, and future plans hinting at some things that have sent the internet talking.

Announcing the session in his inimitable humorous style, SRK wrote, “Hi everyone. Its been good times – award series, release anniversary and all good things. Thought will share some happy answers with you. So if free please join in for a #AskSRK. Love u, lets start.” Within moments, fans flooded the comment section with questions relating to his personal life to his next big screen ventures.

Among the many interesting revelations, Shah Rukh talked about his much-anticipated film with his daughter Suhana Khan. If fans thought the movie would be titled King, then the actor said the title is yet to be decided. Well, that was quite some scoop for those who have been waiting to hear more about the film.

On sets I respect them like my colleagues…and appreciate their inputs and hard work. Off sets….i just wish and pray their hard work pays off. https://t.co/8TdK7wHqMO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 30, 2025

The superstar also discussed his elder son Aryan Khan’s work as a filmmaker. On being asked by a fan about the sequel to Aryan’s directorial debut, The Bads of Bollywood, SRK said, “It’s very difficult to tell your children what to do. But I am sure he will be working on it.” It means that there might be a continuation, and thus fans are eager to witness the next creative venture of Aryan.

If he can afford me!!! And my tantrums https://t.co/cNlBFPz4Vk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 30, 2025

Another user asked, “Can we hope that one day Aryan will direct his father in a full-fledged film?” Shah Rukh replied in his trademark humorous form, “If he can afford me!!! And my tantrums.” The Pathaan actor went on to say how proud he feels working with his children: “On sets I respect them like my colleagues…and appreciate their inputs and hard work. Off sets…I just wish and pray their hard work pays off.”

As Shah Rukh Khan prepares to celebrate his 60th birthday on November 2, his fans are getting ready for special re-releases of some of his biggest blockbusters in theaters. The celebration marks not just six decades of the superstar’s life but also more than three decades of an extraordinary career that continues to inspire millions across the globe.

