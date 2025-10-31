Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Badesha and Farrhana Bhatt’s Scene Stealing Moment

While tensions run high in Bigg Boss 19, contestants Farrhana Bhatt and Shehbaz Badesha brought a refreshing comic relief in a recently released promo. The video, shared on JioHotstar’s official Instagram page, features the duo mock-acting Farrhana’s eviction. Shehbaz playfully urges, “Aa, tujhe nikalte hain” (Come, let’s evict you), while Farrhana attempts a dramatic crying face, following Shehbaz’s playful instructions.

As Farrhana steps toward the imaginary exit, she says, “Bigg Boss, darwaza khol dijiye” (Bigg Boss, please open the door). Shehbaz humorously responds with a sound effect, “Khula hi hai” (It’s already open), before pretending to cry dramatically. The clip quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section to praise Farrhana’s personality and presence in the house.

One viewer wrote, “Farrhana ke bina ye season adhura hai” (This season feels incomplete without Farrhana), while another commented, “Maturity is when you realise that Farrhana is the soul of this season.” Others highlighted her game strategy, saying, “Koi agar khel raha hai sahi se is ghar mein toh woh hai Farrhana” (If anyone is playing the game right in this house, it’s Farrhana).

Meanwhile, the house witnessed a high-energy captaincy task between Pranit More and Shehbaz Badesha, moderated by Mridul Tiwari. The task began with Gaurav Khanna securing the first ball and passing it to Pranit, who chose to reinforce his wall instead of the ration wall. Ashnoor followed suit, strengthening Pranit’s position. However, the task saw a brief interruption when Gaurav sustained a minor injury, adding to the suspense.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik Shuts Down Troll’s Amaal Mallik Jealousy Claim with a Powerful Message

Following last week’s double elimination of Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama, fans eagerly await the Weekend Ka Vaar episode for more twists and surprises. Bigg Boss 19 airs daily at 9 PM on JioHotstar and 10:30 PM on Colors TV, keeping viewers hooked with a mix of strategy, drama, and humor.