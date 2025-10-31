Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik Shuts Down Troll’s Amaal Mallik Jealousy Claim with a Powerful Message

Music composer-singer Amaal Mallik is currently winning hearts with his appearance on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19. While Amaal remains inside the BB house, his brother Armaan Malik has been actively supporting him from outside. Recently, Armaan came to Amaal’s defense after a social media user accused his brother of being jealous of his success.

The incident began with a post on X (formerly Twitter) celebrating the strong bond between the Malik brothers. The post read, “Khoon ka rishta toh sabka hota hai, par dil se judaa rishta kam hota hai… #AmaalMallik aur #ArmaanMalik – do dil, ek sur, ek jazbaa, ek naam.” However, a netizen reacted negatively, writing, “Ha bhai itna juda, ki he was jealous of his own brother’s success.”

Armaan quickly shut down the troll, describing Amaal as the most selfless person he knows. “Behind every success story, there’s someone quietly sacrificing. For me, that’s my brother Amaal — the proudest, most selfless human I know. Please don’t jump to conclusions or create fake narratives; you don’t know the full story,” Armaan wrote. He emphasized that Amaal has always supported his career and made silent sacrifices for his growth.

Meanwhile, Armaan also unveiled Amaal’s latest song “Kyun Mujhse Door Tha,” composed and sung by Amaal himself, while he’s still inside the Bigg Boss house. Sharing the track on Instagram, Armaan praised his brother’s musical brilliance, saying, “Amaal’s genius is undeniable, and we as a family are beyond thrilled to bring this song to life for his devoted fans who’ve been eagerly awaiting new music from him.”

The heartfelt exchange between the brothers and the release of Amaal’s new song have warmed fans’ hearts, showcasing not just their talent but also their unbreakable sibling bond.