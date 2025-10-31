Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Slayed Arjun Bijlani’s Birthday Party with Her Stunning Outfit!

Television star Arjun Bijlani rang in his 42nd birthday with a star-studded celebration last night. The actor recently lifted the winning trophy on the reality show Rise and Fall. He hosted a lavish bash last night, which was graced by several friends and industry colleagues. Amidst all the glamorous guests, Udaariyaan fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s stunning look stole the limelight in the evening.

Priyanka was seen arriving in style at the party in a video shared on Instagram. The actress posed graciously for the paparazzi stationed outside the venue, flashing her radiant smile and interacting warmly with the onlookers before stepping in. Wearing a rose-pink sequinned mini dress with a plunging neckline and sleeveless, Priyanka looked elegant and confident.

A matching pink purse, statement dangling earrings, and chic heels completed her look. Her makeup was soft yet glamorous: defined brows, shimmery eyeshadow, fluttery lashes, and a subtle pink lip shade-just perfectly complemented by side-parted open hair. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over her look and flooded social media with praises. “Serving fashion so hard!” read one comment. “Giving Bollywood heroin vibes already,” added another.

Sending ripples with her work is this 29-year-old actress, born in Jaipur. She did well-recognized work in Udaariyaan in the year 2021, Gathbandhan in 2019, and Dus June Ki Raat in 2024. Most recently, she appeared in the music video Pray, featuring Ikka and King.

Meanwhile, birthday boy Arjun Bijlani, who began his career with Ekta Kapoor’s Kartika on Hungama TV, has had a really good run on TV. With key roles in Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Naagin and Ishq Mein Marjawan, he can be called one of the most popular stars on TV. Recently, his win on Rise and Fall sealed his position as a favorite amongst audiences.