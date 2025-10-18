Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Diwali Bash Pictures are Breaking the Internet!

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey threw one of the season’s most glamorous Diwali party, gathering popular television and film faces. The superstar-studded bash was abuzz with sparkle, laughter, and festive cheer, making it a night to cherish.

Among the numerous celebrities in attendance were Rithvik Dhanjani, Zakir Khan, Ayesha Khan, and Abhishek Kumar. But what really got the fans talking was the sighting of Udaariyaan co-stars and rumored exes, Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Although they did not walk in together or take selfies, their appearance under one roof revived speculation on their relationship status. According to viral clips, Ankit was spotted walking in with Abhishek Kumar, while Priyanka confidently walked in alone, impressing the paparazzi with her elegance.

Both actors were slaying serious holiday fashion goals. Ankit wore a regal black Indo-Western sherwani with elaborate floral embroidery, a mandarin collar, and elaborately detailed sleeves. Priyanka stole the show in an elegant black and gold ensemble, complete with a strapless corset and golden leaf-patterned motifs and a black draped skirt. She wore a choker necklace and her hair tied back in a neat bun.

On the professional front, Ankit was last seen acting in Maati Se Bandhi Dor as Rannvijay Rana, opposite Rutuja Bagwe. Priyanka, who is best known for playing Tejo in Udaariyaan, rose further to fame after appearing in Bigg Boss 16.

The two friends on Udaariyaan and Bigg Boss 16 once had a firestorm of dating rumors. Even though both have maintained they are merely friends all along, gossip resurfaced early in 2025 when news came out that they had unfollowed one another on social media. Their latest public outing only fueled existing fan interest.