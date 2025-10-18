Sunny Deol’s Patriotic Gesture: Actor Meets BSF Jawans at Attari Border with Son Karan Deol

Sunny Deol recently visited the Attari Border with his son Karan Deol and daughter-in-law Drisha Roy, marking a memorable moment for the Deol family. The Border actor revealed that it was Karan and Drisha’s first time witnessing the iconic Wagah-Attari Border ceremony.

Sunny shared a video from the visit on his official Instagram handle, offering fans a glimpse of the special day. The video begins with Sunny driving towards the border, followed by visuals of him enjoying the ceremony with Karan and Drisha. Later, Sunny and Karan are seen posing for photos with BSF jawans, spending quality time with the soldiers and showing their appreciation.

Captioning the post, Sunny wrote, “Hindustan Zindabad Spending some time with our BSF friends at Attari Border and @imkarandeol and Drisha’s first time witnessing the ceremony,” with the stirring anthem “Vande Mataram” from Fighter playing in the background.

Earlier this week, Sunny paid tribute to late veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, who passed away recently. Posting a throwback black-and-white photo, Sunny expressed his grief, writing: “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of #PankajDheer ji. I knew him and was very close to him. He was a fine actor and an even finer human being. His contribution to cinema will always be remembered. My prayers are with his family. Om Shanti.”

Notably, Sunny’s brother Bobby Deol co-starred with Pankaj Dheer in the 1998 film Soldier.

On the work front, Sunny is preparing for the release of Border 2, a sequel to the iconic 1997 war film. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film will feature Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and more. The film, reportedly set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.