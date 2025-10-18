Get Ready for a Dose of Reality: Sonakshi Sinha Addresses Pregnancy Rumors Once and for All!

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has shut down rampant pregnancy rumours using some good old-fashioned sense of humour. In a recent Instagram post, the actress dealt with the rampant gossip in a lighthearted and inimitable manner, demonstrating that one time laughter actually is the best medicine.

The actress posted a set of pictures from a Diwali celebration with her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, where the duo looked happy and relaxed. Sonakshi and Zaheer are enjoying a hearty laugh together in one of the snaps, looking stylishly dressed in party gear. Sonakshi simply glowed in an ivory traditional wear, whereas Zaheer went for a timeless navy look, making them a perfect pair.

What everyone was, however, talking about was the cheeky caption put up by Sonakshi. “World record holder for longest pregnancy in human history (16 months and counting according to our lovely and hyper-intelligent media) simply for posing with hand around midsection,” she posted, bringing a hint of humour to the prevailing rumour mill.

The playful reply immediately responded with a viral effect, as fans and other celebrities deluged the post with laughter emojis and encouraging remarks. Many lauded her for diffusing the situation with wit and elegance and not engaging in a confrontation.

Speculation regarding her pregnancy had grown after the couple had attended designer Vikram Phadnis’s gala earlier this month. Sonakshi had been clicked with her hand wrapped casually around her midsection, with some tabloids picking it up as a “hint” of pregnancy. Rumours got further fuel on social media, prompting heavy buzz regarding the couple’s personal life.

In a lighter moment, Zaheer Iqbal too got into the act. At some time, he was caught on camera mimicking cradling her belly in play, indicating clearly that the rumor was unfounded. As per Bollywood Hungama, this moment of levity between the pair was their subtle and pointed response to the undue attention.

Sonakshi and Zaheer exchanged their marriage vows in June 2024 after having a long relationship. The couple has frequently been under the limelight since their marriage, with people and media waiting for news about their lives. This is another instance of how celebrity couples are put through out-of-context interpretations of mere gestures.

With this sarcastic tweet, Sonakshi not only put the rumors to rest but also reminded everyone that celebrities are entitled to their private space — and sometimes a well-timed joke can convey more than a formal apology ever could.

