The Queen of Elegance! Shehnaaz Gill’s Blue Velvet Anarkali is a Must-See!

Shehnaaz Gill celebrated the festive season in royal fashion, sporting a breath-taking royal blue velvet suit that left people in awe. With her ability to pull off everything from fiery power suits to sophisticated ethnic outfits, the actress once again demonstrated her style chops with a look that oozed elegance and glamour.

Before her forthcoming Punjabi movie Ikk Kudi came out, Shehnaaz shared some sneak peeks into her festive attire on Instagram. In the pictures, she sits on a staircase, radiating in a lavish blue velvet Anarkali with a profound square neckline and spaghetti straps for a dainty touch. The heavy golden border on the outfit gave it the royal touch, complemented by matching velvet pants and a see-through dupatta filled with small-scale golden embroidery and heavy borders.

To round off the look, Shehnaaz wore golden high heels, layered blue and gold bangles, and weighty jhumkas—jewelry that seemed to fit the lavish attire to perfection. She captioned the photo, “Royal Feels, velvet dreams. #ikkkudi releasing on 31st October in cinemas!” The look was appreciated by fans and friends, with producer Rhea Kapoor simply posting under the photo, “Beautiful,”.

Ikk Kudi is a landmark role for Shehnaaz as it is the first time she has produced a film. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the movie has a female-led story about a young woman’s emotional experience and social pressure regarding marriage.

Speaking to Money Control, Shehnaaz said, “Ikk Kudi is my first film as a producer and I’m overjoyed to bankroll a strong, heartfelt narrative. It’s a mix of love, fun, and meaningful twists.”

The film also stars Gurjazz, Juss, Udaybir Sandhu, Nirmal Rishi, Harby Sangha, and others. Ikk Kudi hits theatres on October 31.