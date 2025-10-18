Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War: Alia Bhatt’s Look Leaked – See the Pics!

Alia Bhatt has officially begun shooting for Love and War, and her first look from the highly anticipated Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial has already surfaced online. On Saturday afternoon, Zoom TV shared exclusive leaked photos from the film’s set, revealing Alia in a striking 90s-inspired avatar.

In the pictures, Alia channels a classic vintage look, wearing a traditional saree with her hair tied up in a voluminous bun. She also sported a nose pin and bold eye makeup, exuding timeless grace and elegance — a style Bhansali is known for crafting with precision.

While details of the film’s plot remain under wraps, Love and War stars Alia alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film marks Alia’s second collaboration with Bhansali after Gangubai Kathiawadi, and her reunion with both Ranbir and Vicky has sparked massive excitement among fans.

In a previous interview with News18 Showsha, Alia shared her enthusiasm: “I, as an audience, am more excited to see him [Bhansali] and Ranbir collaborate again after so many years. I’m like, ‘Wow, what’s that going to be like?’” Speaking about Vicky, she added, “Vicky and I coming together again; and Ranbir and Vicky created magic with Sanju. So, it’s a lot of exciting combinations.”

Ranbir Kapoor also spoke about the film earlier this year during a fan event in Mumbai, calling it a dream project. “Working with brilliant actors like Alia and Vicky, and being directed by Bhansali again after 17 years — it’s exhausting, but so rewarding. His passion for storytelling, music, and culture is unmatched,” Ranbir said.

Love and War is set to hit theatres on March 20, 2026, and promises to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year.