Diwali 2025: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s New Home Marks a Fresh Beginning

Diwali 2025 is a red-letter day for Bollywood duo Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are set to move into their new family bungalow in posh Pali Hill, Mumbai. The opulent house, worth ₹250 crore, is situated on the plot of the iconic Krishna Raj bungalow — a property with rich Kapoor family history.

Through a joint statement, the two expressed gratitude to everyone and asked for some time to be private as they welcome this new development:

“Diwali is all about new beginnings and gratitude. Wishing you and your family a Diwali filled with love, light, and happiness. As we start our new life in our new home, we are thankful for the warmth and hospitality you’ve shown to us. We hope to be able to rely on your tact where our privacy and that of our family, home, and our lovely neighbours is concerned. With all our love this festive period. Happy Diwali!”

The newly constructed six-storey bungalow boasts trendy interiors, vast entertainment zones, and a green roof garden. Alia, Ranbir, their daughter Raha, and Ranbir’s mother, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, will be its permanent inhabitants. The Kapoors’ move is an emotional and symbolic one — bridging the heritage of the past with the hope of new beginnings, perfectly defining the spirit of Diwali.

Ranbir Alia are definitely moving to their new bungalow by this Diwali pic.twitter.com/ABg27gGIeh — ritika | L&W ERA (@ritikatweetssx) October 17, 2025

Adding to the celebration, Alia won her sixth Best Actress Filmfare Award for starring in Jigra, beating all time-honored names like Meena Kumari, Nutan, Kajol, and Vidya Balan. Sharing behind-the-scenes memories of the film on Instagram, she captioned: “This one will always stay closest to my heart… not just for the story we told, but for the incredible people who gave it life.”

Next, Alia and Ranbir are set to reunite on screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War, alongside Vicky Kaushal. The film is scheduled for a March 2026 release.