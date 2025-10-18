Akshay Kumar’s Niece Naomika Saran to Make Her Bollywood Debut with Vedang Raina in Romantic Comedy!

Naomika Saran, daughter of Rinke Khanna and granddaughter of the late Rajesh Khanna, is ready to make her big entry into Bollywood with her awaited debut. As per reports, the young actress will enter the big screen with a romantic comedy produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films an outfit famous for producing new and youthful stories. Set to release on floors by mid-2026, the movie will feature Naomika acting alongside emerging talent Vedang Raina, who has been in the news recently for his role in Jigra.

Naomika’s debut has been the focus of whispers in the industry for months, particularly since she was seen at Maddock Films’ office on several occasions. Though she has avoided the media glare for the most part, sources disclose that Naomika has worked hard to prepare herself for her debut. She has apparently been spending the last year getting rigorous acting and dance training to prepare herself with talent and confidence when she enters the industry.

Having been born into one of Bollywood’s most illustrious film dynasties, Naomika continues an illustrious family tradition. Her mother, Rinke Khanna, debuted in 1998 with Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. Her aunt, Twinkle Khanna, had a successful acting career before turning to writing and entrepreneurship. She is the niece of superstar Akshay Kumar, continuing to strengthen her ties within the business. Still, while her prestigious past might have prepared people for more, Naomika has maintained a low profile, further fueling the hype surrounding her debut.

A source close to the production revealed details about the pairing of Naomika and Vedang Raina. “Vedang and Naomika have great chemistry. When the team saw them together, it just clicked. Vedang is currently shooting for an Imtiaz Ali film and will move on to this project next,” the source said. Their pairing is expected to bring a youthful and fresh energy to the screen.

The untitled film will be directed by a first-timer Maddock Films’ protégé in keeping with Dinesh Vijan’s tradition of nurturing new talent and redefining romance for the next generation of cinema audiences. Maddock Films has a excellent track record of giving the world new-generation romantic comedies such as Luka Chuppi and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, promising big things for Naomika’s launchpad.

Also Read: The Bombay High Court Just Made a Big Statement on Deepfake Videos: Akshay Kumar Benefits

With her heritage family, intense training, and stellar production team, Naomika Saran’s launch is looking to be one of the most awaited debuts of 2026. Industry observers and fans alike are waiting with bated breath to catch a glimpse of the new generation of Bollywood royalty on the big screen.