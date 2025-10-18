The Queen of Sizzling Style! Disha Patani’s Sheer Corset Outfit

Disha Patani again demonstrated her fashion acumen at a recent Mumbai event, where she took everyone by surprise in a daring black sheer corset dress that has gone viral on the internet. Famous for her impeccable sense of style and poise, the Yodha star actress effortlessly turned heads as she made an exit, looking charming with her signature smile.

In the viral clip, Disha wore a dainty black lace corset with elaborate cut-out designs and a sheer, body-hugging figure. The ensemble best showed off her toned body, revealing her well-documented fitness regimen. She dressed her accessories down — settling for a gold chain-strap mini bag — and left her soft, wavy locks loose. Her makeup was understated, radiating with a natural finish that suited the sultry outfit.

In spite of the boldness of the outfit, Disha walked with poise and dignity, welcoming the paparazzi warmly with a soft smile before entering inside. The social media reacted immediately with fans raining fire emojis and congratulatory messages such as, “She’s the epitome of hotness,” and “Only Disha can do this so effortlessly!”

In her private life, Disha recently wished on the birthday of her good friend Aleksandar Alex Ilic, who is often spotted with her and actress Mouni Roy. Posting a cute birthday message on Instagram with a picture of the pair dressing in matching white, Disha wrote, “Happy b’day my Alexi. Thank you for being the bestest friend that you are. Stay the most beautiful you. Keep shining.”

Disha debuted as an actor in the Telugu movie Loafer (2015), but gained prominence with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She has then gone on to give the hits of Baaghi 2, Malang, Radhe, and Yodha, and can be seen in the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD next.