Aditi Rao Hydari’s Photoshoot Sparks Comparisons with Taylor Swift – See Why!

Aditi Rao Hydari’s latest photoshoot has taken the internet by storm — not just for her elegance but for her uncanny resemblance to global pop icon Taylor Swift. The 38-year-old Bollywood actress shared a series of stunning pictures on Instagram, leaving fans mesmerised and momentarily confused.

In the new images, Aditi looked nothing short of ethereal in a dark blue strapless top paired with a voluminous, balloon-style skirt. Whereas her clothing was already a showstopper, it was her haircut that caused rampant discussions. With silky bangs accenting her face and her locks left open, quite a number believed she was copying Taylor Swift’s classic style. The similarity was further enhanced by her light makeup, radiant complexion, pearl stud earrings, and bold red pointed shoes.

Aditi captioned her post with a dash of fantasy: “My very own fairy tale, while slaying demons with fairy dust,” and gave credit to her styling team. Soon, the comment section was filled with admiration and shocked responses. There were messages like, “Our very own Ms. Swift,” and “Indian version of Taylor Swift.” People even did double takes, believing it was a crossover shoot between Bollywood and Hollywood.

Best known for her role as Bibbojaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grand Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Aditi has been praised for both her acting and her timeless beauty. The series, released in May 2024, showcased her as a complex courtesan in pre-Independence India and received widespread acclaim.

Aditi is currently shooting O Saathi Re, a web series directed by Imtiaz Ali. She is also joined by Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal in the project, which will release in 2025.

With her recent photoshoot, Aditi has again proved that she’s not only an powerhouse performer, but a fashion icon too.