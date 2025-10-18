Ankita Lokhande Channels Aishwarya Rai’s Iconic Look from ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ at Diwali Bash!

TV actress Ankita Lokhande was effervescent at the extravagant Diwali party she and husband Vicky Jain threw at a luxurious Mumbai hotel. The Pavitra Rishta star stole the spotlight in a surreal lavender saree with delicate gold embroidery, triggering instant comparisons to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s famous look in the song “Chaand Chhupa Baadal Mein” in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999).

Ankita teamed the beautiful saree with an embroidered blouse and accessorised with a pearl and diamond choker. Wavy hair, light makeup, a tiny bindi, and her signature smile finished the look for her, projecting her as dignified and almost regal. Social media fans were quick to descend in their comment sections, labelling her as our very own Aladdin Jasmine and comparing her with Aishwarya’s ageless Bollywood style.

The glitzy Diwali bash saw a few television and Bollywood celebrities present at the event. Actress Gauahar Khan, who features alongside Vicky Jain in Fauji 2, was seen attending with her husband Zaid Darbar and greeting Vicky fondly with a hug. The night was full of laughter, songs, and dance — with Vicky being seen dancing in tandem with comedian Krushna Abhishek on the dance floor.

Ankita, the ever-obliging hostess, greeted guests personally and made everyone feel comfortable. One of the sweetest photographs posted by the couple was of them lighting diyas together, exuding festive spirit and affection. Ankita described the image: “Lighting up the night together.”

Since getting hitched in December 2021, Ankita and Vicky have become known for their grand celebrations. From Diwali to Holi, their bashes are star-studded soirees that attract the who’s who of the TV world.

With her stunning Diwali outfit, Ankita once again demonstrated she’s not only a great actress but a style icon.