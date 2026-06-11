Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Surprises With Strong Weekday Hold At The Box Office

Varun Dhawan’s comedy drama Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai continued its run at the Indian box office with collections of around Rs. 2.75 crore to Rs. 2.85 crore on its sixth day, Wednesday. The film recorded a drop of approximately 15 to 20 per cent compared to Monday’s earnings, which is considered a reasonably steady hold during the weekdays.

With its latest collection, the film’s total earnings have reached Rs. 33.50 crore nett in India after 6 days of release. Starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, the movie is now expected to end its first week with a total of around Rs. 36 crore nett.

The film’s box office journey has been somewhat unusual. After its release, there were concerns about its performance when collections on Saturday dropped compared to the opening day. Since the opening itself was considered below expectations, the decline led many to believe that the film could struggle in the coming days.

However, the movie has managed to maintain decent weekday collections, which has helped keep its overall run stable. While a ticket pricing offer is currently available and may have contributed to some footfalls, it did not significantly boost the opening day numbers. As a result, its steady weekday performance has drawn attention within trade circles.

Industry observers have noted similarities with another film released earlier this year that struggled during its opening weekend but managed to hold well during weekdays. That film eventually slowed down once external support factors ended. It remains to be seen whether Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai follows a similar pattern in the coming weeks.

The film is expected to face tougher competition in its second week as several new Bollywood and Hollywood releases are scheduled to arrive in cinemas, including Main Vaapas Aaunga, Governor, Disclosure Day and Backrooms. The arrival of new films could reduce its screen count and affect future collections.

Despite the challenges, the movie now has a realistic chance of crossing Rs. 50 crore nett in India, a target that appeared difficult after its weekend performance. The previous Varun Dhawan film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsii Kumari, collected Rs. 60 crore nett, and reaching a similar figure remains a possibility.

The film’s day wise collections stand at Rs. 7.50 crore on Day 1, Rs. 7.40 crore on Day 2, Rs. 8.75 crore on Day 3, Rs. 3.35 crore on Day 4, Rs. 3.70 crore on Day 5 and Rs. 2.80 crore on Day 6, taking the total to Rs. 33.50 crore nett.