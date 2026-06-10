Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Shows Surprise Hold Despite Slow Start

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai continued its box office run on Tuesday, collecting approximately ₹3.50 crore to ₹3.75 crore. The film recorded a slight increase over Monday’s earnings, taking its total collection to around ₹30.40 crore nett in India after five days of release.

Directed by David Dhawan, the romantic comedy stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. Based on its current trend, the film is expected to finish its first week with collections in the range of ₹35 crore to ₹36 crore nett.

The film’s box office journey has been somewhat unusual. After opening with moderate numbers, it witnessed a drop on Saturday compared to its first day, which raised concerns about its performance. However, the film has managed to maintain relatively stable collections during the weekdays. While the numbers are not extraordinary, the weekday trend has been better than expected considering its weekend performance.

Trade observers have pointed out that promotional offers and discounted ticket schemes may have contributed to some of the weekday stability. However, similar offers were available during the opening days as well, making it difficult to determine how much impact they have had on the film’s overall performance.

Despite the steady weekday collections, the film has not emerged as a major box office success so far. The coming second weekend will be important in determining whether it can maintain momentum or witness a sharper decline in collections.

The day wise box office collections of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai are as follows:

Day 1: ₹7.50 crore

Day 2: ₹7.40 crore

Day 3: ₹8.50 crore

Day 4: ₹3.35 crore

Day 5: ₹3.65 crore

Total: ₹30.40 crore

The film benefited from a decent opening weekend, collecting more than ₹23 crore in its first three days. However, the real test will begin once it enters its second week in theatres. A stronger hold could help improve its overall performance, while a sharp drop may limit its final box office total.

For now, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai continues to add steady numbers each day. While the film has not delivered the kind of collections expected from a major commercial entertainer, it has managed to remain stable during the weekdays and keep its theatrical run going.