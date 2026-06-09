Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Crosses Rs. 27 Crore But Monday Numbers Raise Questions

Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai recorded a noticeable decline in collections on its first Monday at the Indian box office. Directed by David Dhawan, the comedy drama earned approximately Rs. 3.25 crore on Day 4, taking its total domestic collection to Rs. 27 crore nett.

The film had a decent opening weekend, collecting Rs. 7.75 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs. 7.50 crore on Day 2 and Rs. 8.50 crore on Day 3. However, collections dropped significantly on Monday, with the film registering a decline of around 58 to 60 per cent compared to its opening day earnings. Such a drop is considered substantial and indicates that the film will need stronger weekday support to maintain momentum in the coming days.

Despite the slowdown, the movie remains on track to end its first week with collections of around Rs. 35 crore nett. The film currently has some breathing space at the box office, as there are no major releases scheduled during its second week. This could help it continue attracting audiences before the arrival of Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga on June 19, which is expected to provide fresh competition.

Co starring Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai belongs to the romantic comedy genre, a category that has faced challenges in theatres in recent years. Since the pandemic, many mid budget and romance focused films have struggled to achieve strong theatrical performances. One reason often cited by industry observers is the growing popularity of digital streaming platforms.

With many films becoming available online within a relatively short period after their theatrical release, some audiences prefer to wait for the streaming premiere instead of visiting cinemas. Industry experts have argued that a longer gap between theatrical and digital releases could encourage more people to watch films on the big screen. According to this view, extending the current 8 week OTT release window to around 6 months may help strengthen theatrical business and support genres that depend heavily on audience footfall.

For now, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai continues its box office journey with a total of Rs. 27.00 crore nett after four days. The film collected Rs. 7.75 crore on Day 1, Rs. 7.50 crore on Day 2, Rs. 8.50 crore on Day 3, and Rs. 3.25 crore on Day 4. The coming weekdays and second weekend will play a key role in determining how far the film can extend its theatrical run.