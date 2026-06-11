Obsession Refuses To Slow Down As Box Office Numbers Continue To Rise

The horror thriller Obsession continues to perform steadily at the Indian box office, showing strong momentum even in its second week. The film collected Rs. 4 crore on its second Wednesday, registering a drop of around 10 per cent compared to its discounted Tuesday collections. Compared to the previous Wednesday, the decline was approximately 15 per cent, indicating that the film is maintaining a solid hold among audiences.

With this latest collection, Obsession has taken its total India gross to Rs. 54.25 crore in 13 days, including paid preview screenings. The film stars Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette in the lead roles and has emerged as one of the stronger performing Hollywood releases in the country this year.

Based on its current trend, the film is expected to finish its second week with a total gross of around Rs. 58 crore. Industry estimates suggest that the absence of any major new release next weekend could work in the film’s favour. As a result, Obsession is expected to witness another jump in collections during its third weekend.

Current projections indicate that the film could earn between Rs. 12 crore and Rs. 15 crore during its third weekend run. If it achieves those numbers, its overall collection could move close to the Rs. 75 crore mark in India. The film is also being viewed as a strong contender to become the highest grossing Hollywood release of 2026 in the country, potentially surpassing Michael and Project Hail Mary.

The film’s day wise box office performance has shown consistent growth after a modest opening. It collected Rs. 0.55 crore in paid previews, followed by Rs. 1.60 crore on Friday, Rs. 3.25 crore on Saturday and Rs. 3.75 crore on Sunday. During its first week, collections remained stable with earnings of Rs. 2.50 crore on Monday, Rs. 3.40 crore on Tuesday, Rs. 3.40 crore on Wednesday and Rs. 3.40 crore on Thursday.

The second weekend brought a significant boost, with the film collecting Rs. 4.00 crore on Friday, Rs. 8.00 crore on Saturday and Rs. 8.75 crore on Sunday. It then added Rs. 4.15 crore on Monday, Rs. 4.50 crore on Tuesday and Rs. 4.00 crore on its second Wednesday.

With strong word of mouth and stable weekday collections, Obsession remains one of the most successful Hollywood releases currently playing in Indian cinemas.