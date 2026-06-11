Tom Holland Returns As Spider Man And India Gets The Film A Day Early

Sony Pictures Entertainment India has announced a change in the release schedule for Spider Man: Brand New Day. The highly anticipated superhero film will now arrive in Indian cinemas on 30th July 2026, one day earlier than its previously announced release date. The announcement was made alongside the confirmation that advance ticket bookings have started globally, including in India. The film will be released across premium large format screens and will be available in multiple formats for audiences across the country.

Spider Man: Brand New Day has generated significant attention since its announcement, particularly because it marks the return of Tom Holland as Peter Parker and Spider Man after nearly 5 years. Interest in the film increased further following the release of its trailer, which reportedly became the first movie trailer to cross 1 billion views.

The story takes place 4 years after the events of Spider Man: No Way Home. Peter Parker is now an adult living a completely different life. Following the events of the previous film, he chose to erase himself from the memories of those closest to him. As a result, he now lives alone while dedicating himself entirely to protecting New York City as Spider Man.

With no personal life to distract him, Peter spends all of his time fighting crime and helping the city. However, the increasing pressure of being a full time superhero begins to take a toll on him. According to the film’s synopsis, the challenges he faces trigger a surprising physical change that could threaten his very existence.

At the same time, a mysterious pattern of crimes starts emerging across the city. As Peter investigates these incidents, he finds himself facing one of the most dangerous enemies he has ever encountered. The film is expected to explore both the personal and superhero struggles of the character as he enters a new phase of his life.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal and Sadie Sink. The film will be released in India on 30th July 2026 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Audiences will be able to watch the film in both 2D and 3D formats across premium cinema screens nationwide.