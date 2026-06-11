Welcome To The Jungle Trailer Promises Chaos, Comedy And Adventure starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani and others

The trailer for Welcome To The Jungle has been released, offering audiences a first look at the upcoming comedy adventure film scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 26th June, 2026. The movie brings together one of the largest ensemble casts seen in recent Bollywood productions and appears to combine action, comedy and adventure in a jungle setting.

The film’s story revolves around a mission filled with unexpected situations, confusion and humorous moments. Set against the backdrop of a jungle, the narrative follows a group of characters as they navigate unpredictable challenges and chaotic circumstances. While specific plot details remain under wraps, the trailer suggests a fast paced mix of comedy, action sequences and larger than life situations.

Leading the cast is Akshay Kumar, who is joined by Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta and Farida Jalal. The film also features Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala and Feroze Khan (Arjun).

Additional cast members include Late Pankaj Dheer ji, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh and Bhagya Bhanushali. With such a large group of actors from different generations and genres, the film is expected to feature multiple storylines and a variety of comic situations.

The trailer highlights the film’s focus on entertainment, with scenes featuring action, comic misunderstandings and adventurous moments set in the wilderness. Many familiar faces known for their comic timing appear throughout the footage, indicating that humour will be a major element of the film.

Welcome To The Jungle is the latest addition to the popular Welcome franchise, which has been known for its ensemble casts and comedy driven storytelling. The new installment aims to continue that tradition while introducing a fresh jungle themed backdrop and a larger scale adventure.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 26th June, 2026, and will bring together a wide range of Bollywood actors for a story centered on chaos, comedy and adventure.