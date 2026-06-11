Whalefall Teaser Brings A Gripping Survival Story To The Big Screen In 2026

20th Century Studios and Imagine Entertainment have released the first teaser and poster for Whalefall, an upcoming survival thriller set to arrive in theatres on 16th October 2026. The film combines elements of adventure, survival and family drama, telling the story of a young man who faces an extraordinary struggle for survival after a life changing accident at sea.

Directed by Brian Duffield, the film is based on Daniel Kraus’ novel of the same name. The screenplay has been written by Brian Duffield and Daniel Kraus. The cast includes Austin Abrams, Josh Brolin, Elisabeth Shue, John Ortiz, Jane Levy and Emily Rudd.

The story follows Jay Gardiner, played by Austin Abrams. After the death of his father, portrayed by Josh Brolin, Jay travels to the Central Coast of California in search of his father’s remains. During a diving expedition, he encounters a massive sperm whale and is swallowed whole.

What follows is a race against time. Trapped inside the whale’s belly with only one hour of oxygen remaining, Jay must find a way to survive and escape. As he struggles to stay alive, he begins to reflect on the lessons and guidance his father shared with him throughout his life. Those memories and experiences become an important source of strength as he searches for a way out of an almost impossible situation.

The film is expected to focus not only on survival but also on the emotional bond between a father and son. Through Jay’s memories, the story explores themes of loss, resilience and personal growth while placing the character in an extreme and dangerous environment.

Whalefall features a production team led by producers Brian Grazer, Brian Duffield, Jeb Brody and Allan Mandelbaum. The executive producers include Doug Merrifield, Richard Abate and Will Rowbotham.

With its unique premise and emotional storyline, the film aims to deliver a suspenseful survival experience while exploring the impact of family relationships and the challenges of overcoming grief. The recently released teaser offers audiences a first glimpse into the intense journey that awaits Jay as he battles both nature and time.

Produced by 20th Century Studios and Imagine Entertainment, Whalefall is scheduled for an exclusive theatrical release on 16th October 2026.