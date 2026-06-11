Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt Spark Wedding Buzz With Latest Airport Appearance

Actor Aamir Khan has been in the spotlight since he introduced Gauri Spratt as his partner during celebrations surrounding his 60th birthday in 2025. During an interaction with the media, the actor publicly confirmed their relationship, ending months of speculation. Recently, reports suggested that the couple is preparing to get married in July, and Aamir later confirmed the development himself.

Ahead of the reported wedding date, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt were spotted together at Mumbai airport on the morning of June 11. The couple was seen walking hand in hand through the terminal before leaving in a car. They also briefly posed for photographers present at the airport.

For the outing, Aamir opted for a simple and casual look, wearing a black T shirt, matching trousers, a black cap and his trademark spectacles. Gauri was dressed in a navy blue co ord outfit. Videos and photographs of the pair quickly gained attention online, with many fans sharing positive reactions and heart emojis on social media.

Their latest public appearance comes amid reports that the couple is expected to marry on July 5. According to reports, the wedding is likely to be a private affair attended only by family members and close friends. Sources have suggested that the couple plans to keep the celebrations simple and may opt for a registered marriage ceremony at home.

The reported wedding plans have also drawn reactions from members of the film industry. Veteran actress Rakhee Gulzar recently shared her thoughts on the news while speaking to Variety India. She said, “What is wrong with marrying at 60? Robert de Niro has been married twice and is now in a relationship (with partner Tiffany Chen), with whom he shares a daughter born in 2023. They had a child when he was more than 80 years old. Happiness in a marriage is not about age. I got married when Gulzar was almost 40.”

She further added, “I am not in touch with the goings-on in the film industry, nor have I worked with Aamir Khan. But I do know he is a very sincere person. And I love the way he has maintained his friendship with his two wives (Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao) even after the marriage. It says a lot about him.”

Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta, with whom he shares two children, Ira and Junaid Khan. The couple separated in 2002. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, and they welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan. In 2021, Aamir and Kiran announced their separation but have continued to maintain a cordial relationship while co parenting their son.