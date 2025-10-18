Dangal Actress Zaira Wasim Ties the Knot! Exclusive Wedding Photos Revealed!

Ex-Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim, famously known for her impactful debut performance in Dangal, has given a heartwarming and intimate peep into her private life. The 23-year-old actress, who quit the spotlight in 2019 to concentrate on her religion, announced on Friday, October 17, that she has gotten married in a private wedding ceremony. The news broke straight from Zaira’s verified Instagram page, where she uploaded two gorgeous photos from her big day, representing a major new beginning in her life.

Zaira uploaded a photo of herself signing the Nikahnama (marriage certificate), representing the officialization of her marriage. She stood with her husband in another photo, both of them facing away from the camera. Consistent with her decision to keep her private life out of the spotlight, the couple did not show their faces, upholding their dignity and privacy. The post was captioned with a brief and sweet message reading only, “Qubool hai x3,” which translates as “I accept” in Urdu, and which is usually uttered during a Muslim wedding ritual.

As soon as the post went live, fans and well-wishers flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. One fan wrote, “Allah apko hamesha khush rakhe,” wishing her lifelong happiness. Another commented, “CUTEST. BRIDE. EVER. mashaAllah tabarakAllah,” praising her graceful appearance. Many also expressed their admiration for her journey and the personal choices she’s made. “Leaving everything for Allah is a rare kind of strength, and you’ve shown it beautifully. Your journey motivates me daily,” one of her fans commented, illustrating the admiration Zaira still enjoys despite having stepped out of films years ago.

Zaira Wasim became a star overnight with her debut in Aamir Khan’s 2016 blockbuster Dangal, where she played young Geeta Phogat, a role that drew her much acclaim and numerous awards. She then proceeded with Secret Superstar, which earned her national and international accolades. Her most recent appearance on the big screen was in The Sky Is Pink with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, following which she declared she was quitting acting to concentrate on her religion and self-improvement.

Though Zaira has kept herself relatively in the background since, her wedding news has thrilled fans who have all along respected her strength and dignity. Her story continues to inspire many, demonstrating that it is possible to pick and choose where one wants and remain steadfast to what one believes in.