Is Virat Kohli’s Family Saying Goodbye to India? The Answer May Surprise You!

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, India’s favourite power couple, have recently fueled speculation regarding a permanent shift to the United Kingdom. Rumours took flight after reports surfaced that Kohli had given a General Power of Attorney (GPA) of his plush Gurugram bungalow, worth approximately ₹80 crore, to his brother. The GPA authorizes his brother to manage the property, oversee maintenance, and handle any potential transactions on Kohli’s behalf. This significant legal move has led many to believe the couple might be preparing for a long-term relocation abroad.

Anushka Sharma and their two kids, Vamika and Akaay, have been reportedly staying in London since the start of this year. Kohli, however, is in Australia with Team India for a forthcoming tournament. When not on tour, the star cricketer is seen regularly in London, spending time with his family. Their prolonged stay abroad has not gone unnoticed, with fans and the media creating their own assumptions about the couple’s future.

Last month, Kohli and Anushka took fans by surprise when they posted a cuddly selfie in London. The two were captured in the photo wearing thick winter jackets, suggesting how well they had settled into the cold British weather. Kohli captioned the photo “Been a minute,” fueling the increasing speculation that London was now their new home base. Though neither has issued any official statement confirming or denying the rumours, their prolonged absence from India and Kohli’s legal move regarding his property have only intensified the chatter.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma has kept a low profile in Bollywood over the past few years. She is awaiting the release of her much-anticipated sports biopic, Chakda Xpress, where she plays the role of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The release of the film has been stalled multiple times, and Anushka hasn’t yet announced any other big project. Kohli, on the other hand, has been busy with his cricket career and has been a vital cog for both Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL.

Although there is no official word yet, recent actions of the couple indicate that London could be more than a temporary abode. Whether for family privacy, career convenience, or a pace change, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s potential migration to the UK is indeed a move their supporters will be following with interest.