Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Breaks Down as Salman Khan Reveals the Truth About His Behavior

The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 promises intense drama as host Salman Khan confronts contestant Amaal Mallik for his unacceptable behaviour towards fellow housemate Farrhana Bhatt. In a gripping promo released by the makers, Salman delivers a stern warning to Amaal, stating, “Consider this as my last warning.”

The controversy erupted during a heated captaincy task earlier this week, when Farrhana shredded a letter sent by Neelam Giri’s parents — a move aimed at securing her own position. Amaal reacted aggressively, snatching food from Farrhana’s plate, throwing it away, and even breaking the plate in a fit of rage. What shocked viewers and housemates even more was his insensitive comment about Farrhana’s mother.

On the Weekend Ka Vaar stage, Salman called Amaal out in no uncertain terms: “Rozi-roti oopar waale ne diya hai. Who gave you the right to snatch her plate? Aap Farrhana ki maa par gaye, aapko kya lagta hai, aap justified ho?”

The emotional high point came when Amaal’s father, veteran music composer Daboo Malik, appeared on stage and broke down. Holding back tears, he told his son, “Main baap hoon… tu lad-jhagad le, lekin apni zabaan ko under the belt mat jaane de. Mere maathe pe mat likh de ki tu iss tarah behave kar raha hai.”

Amaal, visibly shaken, apologised for his actions, admitting he was “very triggered” and sought forgiveness, especially from his father.

The emotional showdown between Salman, Amaal, and Daboo Malik has left fans stunned, making this Weekend Ka Vaar one of the season’s most talked-about episodes — a reminder of how impulsive actions can carry serious consequences.