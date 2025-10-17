Ty Dolla $ign – MIXED EMOTIONS Song Lyrics

Song Name – Mixed Emotions

Singer – Ty Dolla $ign

Check out MIXED EMOTIONS Song Lyrics by Ty Dolla $ign

Ayy-ayy, yeah, poppin’ all these Addies, now I’m popped

She think I’m fallin’ in love ’cause we fuck a lot

Two baddies in the stu’, they tryna f*ck right now

I been locked in, it’s time to get in touch right now

So hard to find a lady I could trust right now

Mixed emotions, mi-mixed emotions

I got mixed emotions

And I don’t know how to feel (How to feel)

Shit I’m going through been gettin’ real (Gettin’ real)

Shit I’m going through’ll make you kill (Make you kill)

Shit I’m going through, I need a pill (Need a pill), someone pop my seal

And the only girl I loved fell in love with somebody else (‘Body else)

And every time that I’m sober, I feel like I’m not myself (Not myself)

My new girl got me forgin’ my signature on the love letter

I swear I tried to right by you, but she’s just better

Ayy-ayy, yeah, poppin’ all these Addies, now I’m popped, huh

She think I’m fallin’ in love ’cause we fuck a lot

Two baddies in the stu’, they tryna fuck right now

I been locked in, it’s time to get in touch right now

So hard to find a lady I could trust right now

Mi-mixed emotions, mi-mixed emotions

I got mixed emotions

All of these flights, all of these drugs, it be hard to judge (Judge)

It’s in my blood, oh, you tired, even though I’m not (Though I’m not)

Packin’ the drop, flippin’ the switch, God got ’em stealin’ they shots (Sweet)

Yeah, yeah (Sweet, sweet)

Certified T, certified P, I make that apparent (Certified T)

Fuck around in that jeep that make me apparent (Apparent)

Advice to your mama, don’t go be a Karen (Mama), yeah (Yeah)

All of this cash, all of your friends, go and whip to Sharon (Cash)

The stress I’m carryin’, this Brabus truck got extra bearings (Bearings)

This cup I’m sippin’ got me playin’ truth or dare (Truth or dare, let’s go)

All of the slates in my place, got these niggas starin’ (Starin’, yeah)

Seven to the face, I ain’t even carin’ (I ain’t even carin’)

Certified T, certified P, I make that apparent

I’m a dog, doin’ it raw, know I’m movin’ outlaw

There’s gotta be some common ground (Common ground)

Used to get the run-around

That was why you never come around (Come around)

Frontin’ like you ain’t the only reason that I come in town

Readin’ through your captions make me wonder who you subbin’ now (Subbin’ now, subbin’ now)

Yeah, I been on the run, she said, “What am I runnin’ from?”

Please don’t make me get vulnerable when I’m off the rum

She made me go to church with her just to give me head

I mean, I still feel her essence underneath my fingernails, yeah

That pussy voodoo, I just wish she use a different spell

All those emotions, now my name come up, you act like it don’t ring a bell

And I don’t know how to feel, all those, yeah

Ayy-ayy, yeah, poppin’ all these Addies, now I’m popped (Oh, yeah)

She think I’m fallin’ in love ’cause we f*ck a lot

Two baddies in the stu’, they tryna f*ck right now (F*ck right now, oh, yeah)

I been locked in, it’s time to get in touch right now (Touch right now)

So hard to find a lady I could trust right now

Mi-mixed emotions, mi-mixed emotions

I got mixed emotions, yeah

Thirty, fifty, four hundred, an ocean

Four hundred, an ocean

What do you know?

Mixed emotions (Yeah)