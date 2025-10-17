Ty Dolla $ign – MIXED EMOTIONS Song Lyrics

Song Name – Mixed Emotions
Singer – Ty Dolla $ign
Check out MIXED EMOTIONS Song Lyrics by Ty Dolla $ign
Ayy-ayy, yeah, poppin’ all these Addies, now I’m popped
She think I’m fallin’ in love ’cause we fuck a lot
Two baddies in the stu’, they tryna f*ck right now
I been locked in, it’s time to get in touch right now
So hard to find a lady I could trust right now
Mixed emotions, mi-mixed emotions
I got mixed emotions
And I don’t know how to feel (How to feel)
Shit I’m going through been gettin’ real (Gettin’ real)
Shit I’m going through’ll make you kill (Make you kill)
Shit I’m going through, I need a pill (Need a pill), someone pop my seal
And the only girl I loved fell in love with somebody else (‘Body else)
And every time that I’m sober, I feel like I’m not myself (Not myself)
My new girl got me forgin’ my signature on the love letter
I swear I tried to right by you, but she’s just better
Ayy-ayy, yeah, poppin’ all these Addies, now I’m popped, huh
She think I’m fallin’ in love ’cause we fuck a lot
Two baddies in the stu’, they tryna fuck right now
I been locked in, it’s time to get in touch right now
So hard to find a lady I could trust right now
Mi-mixed emotions, mi-mixed emotions
I got mixed emotions
All of these flights, all of these drugs, it be hard to judge (Judge)
It’s in my blood, oh, you tired, even though I’m not (Though I’m not)
Packin’ the drop, flippin’ the switch, God got ’em stealin’ they shots (Sweet)
Yeah, yeah (Sweet, sweet)
Certified T, certified P, I make that apparent (Certified T)
Fuck around in that jeep that make me apparent (Apparent)
Advice to your mama, don’t go be a Karen (Mama), yeah (Yeah)
All of this cash, all of your friends, go and whip to Sharon (Cash)
The stress I’m carryin’, this Brabus truck got extra bearings (Bearings)
This cup I’m sippin’ got me playin’ truth or dare (Truth or dare, let’s go)
All of the slates in my place, got these niggas starin’ (Starin’, yeah)
Seven to the face, I ain’t even carin’ (I ain’t even carin’)
Certified T, certified P, I make that apparent
I’m a dog, doin’ it raw, know I’m movin’ outlaw
There’s gotta be some common ground (Common ground)
Used to get the run-around
That was why you never come around (Come around)
Frontin’ like you ain’t the only reason that I come in town
Readin’ through your captions make me wonder who you subbin’ now (Subbin’ now, subbin’ now)
Yeah, I been on the run, she said, “What am I runnin’ from?”
Please don’t make me get vulnerable when I’m off the rum
She made me go to church with her just to give me head
I mean, I still feel her essence underneath my fingernails, yeah
That pussy voodoo, I just wish she use a different spell
All those emotions, now my name come up, you act like it don’t ring a bell
And I don’t know how to feel, all those, yeah
Ayy-ayy, yeah, poppin’ all these Addies, now I’m popped (Oh, yeah)
She think I’m fallin’ in love ’cause we f*ck a lot
Two baddies in the stu’, they tryna f*ck right now (F*ck right now, oh, yeah)
I been locked in, it’s time to get in touch right now (Touch right now)
So hard to find a lady I could trust right now
Mi-mixed emotions, mi-mixed emotions
I got mixed emotions, yeah
Thirty, fifty, four hundred, an ocean
Four hundred, an ocean
What do you know?
Mixed emotions (Yeah)