Ty Dolla $ign – SAY IT Song Lyrics

Song Name – Say It
Singer – Ty Dolla $ign
Check out SAY IT Song Lyrics by Ty Dolla $ign
Is it enough for me to say it?
To say that I will never leave you now?
(Is it enough?)
Come get a bag with me (Hey)
Cancel your plans for me
Girl, I will slide for you (Slide)
Yeah, you’d do the same for me
I pull out the stick (Phew, phew)
It’s not the same to me
Show me that
It’s a vibe, just get in that Ghost
Gone new shoppin’, doin’ the most
In this trunk, get lit with them toes
Push you down, I’m finna reload
S*x so good, she want me to smack her
Took my T-shirt, put it on backwards
“Is it real?” I asked her
Popped a pill, she dancin’
All them splits, she throw that ass, it got me nervous
Way she makin’ love on me, I think it’s so perfect
Dialed in with a demon in the surface
I’ll buy you anything, that p*ssy worth it
(Is it enough?)
Come get a bag with me (Hey)
Cancel your plans for me
Girl, I will slide for you (Slide)
Yeah, you’d do the same for me
I pull out the stick (Phew, phew)
It’s not the same to me
Show me that, show me that, show me that
It’s not enough for you to say it
You know I need to see it
It’s not enough for you to say it
Oh, oh, oh, oh (Yeah)
Yeah, I bussed up my b*tch (Yeah)
I just put thirty points on my wrist
Hey, ballin’ like Shaq, no assist (Yeah)
I be feelin’ like y’all don’t exist
So much money, this shit don’t make sense
So much money, this shit don’t make— (Woo)
So much money, I’m sick and demented (Yeah)
Had to fuck on my ho at the BRITs (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Niggas count up that shit, they gon’ drench
Take her shoppin’, she throwin’ a fit
Make a video, throw in her rent
Invite you, I’m ready to spin
I’m tryna be more than friends
Baby, you’re gorgeous
My shawty geeked off the meds
Let’s go to the back, there by the pole and let’s get T’d up
Can’t nobody ask me what I’m throwin’, bitch, I’m B’d up
Can’t no clearance stop my shit from going up, I’m E’d up
Bad bih’, put your feet up, you can let your seat up
They tryna f*ck my whole release up
Switch the whole regime up
Say it one more time
Say it one more time (Yeah)
For me, yeah, yeah
You know how to read my mind (Ooh)