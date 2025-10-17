Ty Dolla $ign – SAY IT Song Lyrics

Song Name – Say It

Singer – Ty Dolla $ign

Check out SAY IT Song Lyrics by Ty Dolla $ign

Is it enough for me to say it?

To say that I will never leave you now?

(Is it enough?)

Come get a bag with me (Hey)

Cancel your plans for me

Girl, I will slide for you (Slide)

Yeah, you’d do the same for me

I pull out the stick (Phew, phew)

It’s not the same to me

Show me that

It’s a vibe, just get in that Ghost

Gone new shoppin’, doin’ the most

In this trunk, get lit with them toes

Push you down, I’m finna reload

S*x so good, she want me to smack her

Took my T-shirt, put it on backwards

“Is it real?” I asked her

Popped a pill, she dancin’

All them splits, she throw that ass, it got me nervous

Way she makin’ love on me, I think it’s so perfect

Dialed in with a demon in the surface

I’ll buy you anything, that p*ssy worth it

(Is it enough?)

Come get a bag with me (Hey)

Cancel your plans for me

Girl, I will slide for you (Slide)

Yeah, you’d do the same for me

I pull out the stick (Phew, phew)

It’s not the same to me

Show me that, show me that, show me that

It’s not enough for you to say it

You know I need to see it

It’s not enough for you to say it

Oh, oh, oh, oh (Yeah)

Yeah, I bussed up my b*tch (Yeah)

I just put thirty points on my wrist

Hey, ballin’ like Shaq, no assist (Yeah)

I be feelin’ like y’all don’t exist

So much money, this shit don’t make sense

So much money, this shit don’t make— (Woo)

So much money, I’m sick and demented (Yeah)

Had to fuck on my ho at the BRITs (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Niggas count up that shit, they gon’ drench

Take her shoppin’, she throwin’ a fit

Make a video, throw in her rent

Invite you, I’m ready to spin

I’m tryna be more than friends

Baby, you’re gorgeous

My shawty geeked off the meds

Let’s go to the back, there by the pole and let’s get T’d up

Can’t nobody ask me what I’m throwin’, bitch, I’m B’d up

Can’t no clearance stop my shit from going up, I’m E’d up

Bad bih’, put your feet up, you can let your seat up

They tryna f*ck my whole release up

Switch the whole regime up

Say it one more time

Say it one more time (Yeah)

For me, yeah, yeah

You know how to read my mind (Ooh)