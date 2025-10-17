Ty Dolla $ign – DECEMBER 31ST Song Lyrics

Song Name – December 31st
Singer – Ty Dolla $ign
Yeah, Flacko don’t do TikTok, I’m perpetual
Uh-uh, I’m too tip-top shake, I’m sick, need Theraflu
I fly this b*tch out, she do what I tell her to
She bi and flexible, she tri-s*xual
Try to rob me, I’ma turn that boy into a vegetable
Dollar signs in my name, Ty Dolla’s, yeah, we gang
Seen this b*tch from back in the day, I don’t even remember the name
She said, “Boy, you ain’t age,” she said, “Boy, you ain’t changed”
Baby face, baby face, baby, but my name ain’t Ray
Ray-Bans on my f*ckin’ frames, Ray Charles, I don’t see a thing
Caught a body, ‘nother body, upped it, throw it on the f*ckin’ stage
My shooter need a f*ckin’ raise, I’m Caesar, m*therf*ck a fade
I just need a razor blade, eat your face and say my grace
Go home, then I burn some sage, I’m tryna to pray my sins away
(Liquor shots, liquor shots)
December 31st, let a shot off in the air (Liquor shots, liquor shots)
In January 1st, let a shot off in the air (Liquor shots, liquor shots)
December 31st, let a shot off in the air (Liquor shots, liquor shots; Tommy gon’— Tommy gon’ finish—)
In January 1st, let a shot off in the air (Liquor shots, liquor shots)
Liquor shot, liquor shot
Tommy gon’ finish ’em off
Reload (Tommy gon’— Tommy gon’—), reload
Reload (Tommy gon’— Tommy gon’ finish—), reload
Reload (Tommy gon’— Tommy gon’—), reload
Reload (Tommy gon’ finish ’em off; Liquor shots, liquor shots), reload
F*cking that B’ for love of this D’
Slammin’ these hoes, ain’t rocking no Rick
Just hit the road, I’m tryna get rich
What’s that on my clothes? I spent your rent
Ha-ha-ha, your b*tch, she all up on doin’ tricks
She wanna go get frisked, your diamonds ain’t shinin’ like this
You’re mad, you’re pissed, you tried, you missed
My niggas ready to spin
Reload (Tommy gon’— Tommy gon’—), reload
Reload (Tommy gon’— Tommy gon’ finish—), reload
Reload (Tommy gon’— Tommy gon’—), reload
Reload (Tommy gon’ finish ’em off)
Tommy gon’ finish, yeah, huh, ha, huh, yeah, huh
Look at my b*tches, she ball, huh, yeah, yeah, yeah, huh
Your b*tch look at you soft, huh, yeah, she get it right wrong, huh
Bitch not right or wrong, huh, huh, [?], huh
You niggas is falling off, huh, my car’s bigger than y’alls
B*tch-ass nigga on— uh, wait, I tried sippin’ on raws, yeah
Tommy gon’— Tommy gon’ finish— yeah
Tommy gon’— Tommy gon’ finish ’em off
Tommy gon’— Tommy gon’ finish— yeah
Tommy gon’— Tommy gon’ finish ’em off, huh, ah