Ty Dolla $ign – DECEMBER 31ST Song Lyrics

Song Name – December 31st

Singer – Ty Dolla $ign

Check out December 31st Song lyrics by Ty Dolla $ign

Yeah, Flacko don’t do TikTok, I’m perpetual

Uh-uh, I’m too tip-top shake, I’m sick, need Theraflu

I fly this b*tch out, she do what I tell her to

She bi and flexible, she tri-s*xual

Try to rob me, I’ma turn that boy into a vegetable

Dollar signs in my name, Ty Dolla’s, yeah, we gang

Seen this b*tch from back in the day, I don’t even remember the name

She said, “Boy, you ain’t age,” she said, “Boy, you ain’t changed”

Baby face, baby face, baby, but my name ain’t Ray

Ray-Bans on my f*ckin’ frames, Ray Charles, I don’t see a thing

Caught a body, ‘nother body, upped it, throw it on the f*ckin’ stage

My shooter need a f*ckin’ raise, I’m Caesar, m*therf*ck a fade

I just need a razor blade, eat your face and say my grace

Go home, then I burn some sage, I’m tryna to pray my sins away

(Liquor shots, liquor shots)

December 31st, let a shot off in the air (Liquor shots, liquor shots)

In January 1st, let a shot off in the air (Liquor shots, liquor shots)

December 31st, let a shot off in the air (Liquor shots, liquor shots; Tommy gon’— Tommy gon’ finish—)

In January 1st, let a shot off in the air (Liquor shots, liquor shots)

Liquor shot, liquor shot

Tommy gon’ finish ’em off

Reload (Tommy gon’— Tommy gon’—), reload

Reload (Tommy gon’— Tommy gon’ finish—), reload

Reload (Tommy gon’— Tommy gon’—), reload

Reload (Tommy gon’ finish ’em off; Liquor shots, liquor shots), reload

F*cking that B’ for love of this D’

Slammin’ these hoes, ain’t rocking no Rick

Just hit the road, I’m tryna get rich

What’s that on my clothes? I spent your rent

Ha-ha-ha, your b*tch, she all up on doin’ tricks

She wanna go get frisked, your diamonds ain’t shinin’ like this

You’re mad, you’re pissed, you tried, you missed

My niggas ready to spin

Reload (Tommy gon’— Tommy gon’—), reload

Reload (Tommy gon’— Tommy gon’ finish—), reload

Reload (Tommy gon’— Tommy gon’—), reload

Reload (Tommy gon’ finish ’em off)

Tommy gon’ finish, yeah, huh, ha, huh, yeah, huh

Look at my b*tches, she ball, huh, yeah, yeah, yeah, huh

Your b*tch look at you soft, huh, yeah, she get it right wrong, huh

Bitch not right or wrong, huh, huh, [?], huh

You niggas is falling off, huh, my car’s bigger than y’alls

B*tch-ass nigga on— uh, wait, I tried sippin’ on raws, yeah

Tommy gon’— Tommy gon’ finish— yeah

Tommy gon’— Tommy gon’ finish ’em off

Tommy gon’— Tommy gon’ finish— yeah

Tommy gon’— Tommy gon’ finish ’em off, huh, ah