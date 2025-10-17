Ty Dolla $ign – SMILE BODY PRETTY FACE Song Lyrics (feat. Kodak Black & YG)

Song Name – SMILE BODY PRETTY FACE
Singer – Ty Dolla $ign
Check out SMILE BODY PRETTY FACE (feat. Kodak Black & YG) by Ty Dolla $ign
I need to know
If you’re for sure
And I need to know
I was broke and slidin’ in the same tee
You was there when nobody believed in me
Down bad, I didn’t have a plan B, no plan B
But you stayed and treated me like family
Pull up, but you so classy with it, with it
Never fold, never switch, never cap, you didn’t
Even when I wanted to run the streets, you never gave up on me
We makin’ the same mistakes, bae
We both takin’ turns to say sorry (I need to know)
You love me, I love your feng shui
Say, “Stop it, you killin’ me, papi” (If you’re for sure)
I get lost when I’m in your face (I need to know)
I forget sometimes what to say
Your smile, your body, your pretty face
Let me f*ck you, baby
Your smile (Your smile), your body, your pretty face
Let me f*ck you, baby
You the type to make the whole room get jealous
Niggas don’t belong in your presence
Big flex, you ain’t even try hard
Black card, if we talkin’ face card
You the wave, whole city know your name
Them hoes be jealous of your frame
Brag different when I say that’s mine
She don’t even need a dollar sign
No-oh-oh, I love a bitch that got it out the mud
The only one to f*ck me like a drug
Transparency, that’s how I know it’s love
I pick you up when you sad
I give you somethin’ you never had
You know I ain’t tryna go to sleep mad, oh-oh
We makin’ the same mistakes, bae
We both takin’ turns to say sorry (I need to know)
You love me, I love your feng shui
Say, “Stop it, you killin’ me, papi” (If you’re for sure)
I get lost when I’m in your face (I need to know)
I forget sometimes what to say
Your smile, your body, your pretty face
Let me f*ck you, baby
Your smile (Your smile), your body, your pretty face (4-4Hunnid)
Let me f*ck you, baby
One shot, two shots full
I’m drunk off Don Julio (I need to know)
Goddamn, girl, you fine, for sure
I’m tryna put my tongue in your booty hole (Sure)
Foolie, I know, should’ve met you sober
Excuse me and my aggressive composure (I need to know)
I told the homies, “I’m on her”
That pussy mine, I’m the owner
I only act like this when I like her
Trick a lil’ bit’, I’m tryna buy her
Milli’ on the ring if I wife her
Put them legs behind your head like I’m finna change that diaper
She know I don’t hit women
She told me, “Hit it from the back,” you think I wouldn’t?
Lickin’ all the spots he said he couldn’t
Bareback in that cat even though I shouldn’t
We makin’ the same mistakes, bae (Ayy, ayy)
We both takin’ turns to say sorry (Ayy, 4Hun’)
You love me, I love your feng shui
Say, “Stop it, you killin’ me, papi” (If you’re for sure)
I get lost when I’m in your face (I need to know)
I forget sometimes what to say
Your smile, your body, your pretty face
Let me f*ck you, baby
Your smile (Your smile), your body, your pretty face
Let me fuck you, baby
Everyone needs a you (Everyone needs a you)
Everyone needs a you (Everyone needs a you)
Everyone needs a you (Needs a you; A girl like you)
Everyone needs a you (Need somebody like you)