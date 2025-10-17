Ty Dolla $ign – SMILE BODY PRETTY FACE Song Lyrics (feat. Kodak Black & YG)

Song Name – SMILE BODY PRETTY FACE

Singer – Ty Dolla $ign

Check out SMILE BODY PRETTY FACE (feat. Kodak Black & YG) by Ty Dolla $ign

I need to know

If you’re for sure

And I need to know

I was broke and slidin’ in the same tee

You was there when nobody believed in me

Down bad, I didn’t have a plan B, no plan B

But you stayed and treated me like family

Pull up, but you so classy with it, with it

Never fold, never switch, never cap, you didn’t

Even when I wanted to run the streets, you never gave up on me

We makin’ the same mistakes, bae

We both takin’ turns to say sorry (I need to know)

You love me, I love your feng shui

Say, “Stop it, you killin’ me, papi” (If you’re for sure)

I get lost when I’m in your face (I need to know)

I forget sometimes what to say

Your smile, your body, your pretty face

Let me f*ck you, baby

Your smile (Your smile), your body, your pretty face

Let me f*ck you, baby

You the type to make the whole room get jealous

Niggas don’t belong in your presence

Big flex, you ain’t even try hard

Black card, if we talkin’ face card

You the wave, whole city know your name

Them hoes be jealous of your frame

Brag different when I say that’s mine

She don’t even need a dollar sign

No-oh-oh, I love a bitch that got it out the mud

The only one to f*ck me like a drug

Transparency, that’s how I know it’s love

I pick you up when you sad

I give you somethin’ you never had

You know I ain’t tryna go to sleep mad, oh-oh

We makin’ the same mistakes, bae

We both takin’ turns to say sorry (I need to know)

You love me, I love your feng shui

Say, “Stop it, you killin’ me, papi” (If you’re for sure)

I get lost when I’m in your face (I need to know)

I forget sometimes what to say

Your smile, your body, your pretty face

Let me f*ck you, baby

Your smile (Your smile), your body, your pretty face (4-4Hunnid)

Let me f*ck you, baby

One shot, two shots full

I’m drunk off Don Julio (I need to know)

Goddamn, girl, you fine, for sure

I’m tryna put my tongue in your booty hole (Sure)

Foolie, I know, should’ve met you sober

Excuse me and my aggressive composure (I need to know)

I told the homies, “I’m on her”

That pussy mine, I’m the owner

I only act like this when I like her

Trick a lil’ bit’, I’m tryna buy her

Milli’ on the ring if I wife her

Put them legs behind your head like I’m finna change that diaper

She know I don’t hit women

She told me, “Hit it from the back,” you think I wouldn’t?

Lickin’ all the spots he said he couldn’t

Bareback in that cat even though I shouldn’t

We makin’ the same mistakes, bae (Ayy, ayy)

We both takin’ turns to say sorry (Ayy, 4Hun’)

You love me, I love your feng shui

Say, “Stop it, you killin’ me, papi” (If you’re for sure)

I get lost when I’m in your face (I need to know)

I forget sometimes what to say

Your smile, your body, your pretty face

Let me f*ck you, baby

Your smile (Your smile), your body, your pretty face

Let me fuck you, baby

Everyone needs a you (Everyone needs a you)

Everyone needs a you (Everyone needs a you)

Everyone needs a you (Needs a you; A girl like you)

Everyone needs a you (Need somebody like you)