Song Name – Can’t Be Fucked with

Singer – Ty Dolla $ign

CAN'T BE F*CKED WITH Song Lyrics by Ty Dolla $ign

All the hoes in the club go ratchet

All the strippers in the club go ratchet

All the hoes in, all the hoes in, all the hoes in the club go ratchet

All the hoes in the club go ratchet

All the strippers in the club go ratchet

All the hoes in, all the hoes in, all the hoes in the club go ratchet

Thirty mil’ up

Hopped off the porch and I ran it up

EZMNY overstand these niggas not us

I can’t remember when, thesе bitches ain’t give a damn

Hundred points up on thе scoreboard, can’t even count the wins

Tycoon talk, the money is sent

Ain’t on my level, then we can’t be friends

You ain’t my b*tch if you ain’t a ten

Pretty lil’ b*tch be twisting my ends

Jump in that water, I swim with the sharks

Signed a new artist and he goin’ hard (Yeah)

You wasn’t there from the start

We was laid up in the dark

Nobody lent a hand

Now a nigga got a plan

Now a nigga thinkin’ smart

Do this shit for the fam’

Grateful I took a chance

What would you do for a chance?

A chance to be a Tycoon

What would you do for a chance?

Woah, woah, woah

All the hoes in the club go ratchet

All the strippers in the club go ratchet

All the hoes in, all the hoes in, all the hoes in the club go ratchet

Pull up bumpin’ Jodeci

Too lit, I can’t go to sleep

Hundred racks all over me (Yeah)

Codeine cup is bittersweet

Blew a ticket in a week

Hundred racks all over me (Yeah)

Can’t be f*cked with, can’t be f*cked with

Can’t be f*cked with, can’t be f*cked with

Can’t be f*cked with, can’t be f*cked with

Can’t be f*cked with, can’t be f*cked with

Cash keep falling, no receipts

Push the foreign with no keys

All my sins, they on repeat

But the more they set me free

Poppin’ pills, she barely eat

Heart’s so cold, I’m in these streets

I can’t go, I keep my peace

Still too rich to ever weep

Countin’ bands, I’m never cheap

I fuck her once then let her leave

Can’t be laid with my enemies

Said she wish it was ten of me