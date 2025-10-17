Ty Dolla $ign – DON’T KILL THE PARTY Song Lyrics

Song Name – Dont Kill The Party

Singer – Ty Dolla $ign

Check out DON’T KILL THE PARTY Song Lyrics by Ty Dolla $ign

(I-I-I—)

Turnt, yeah, turnt, yeah, turnt, yeah (I-I-I—)

Turnt up, I’m way too geeked

Come get your girl off me

The drank been callin’ me

Don’t kill the– don’t kill the–

Don’t kill the party, please

I’m up, so pardon me

She swear she wet for me

When I push up, I part the seas

Callin’ my b*tches and get ’em undressed

I’m tryna see who pussy the best

I’m tryna see who love me the most

Who gon’ get wet when she give me the throat?

F*ck a good girl, I need me a ho

I know she in clubs, shе love the show

She wanna bе free, you cuffed the ho

She hate her nigga, she love the bros (Huh, huh)

I know that talking is cheap

Let’s just get right to the beef

Niggas ain’t watching they hoes

I put ’em through the sheets

Know we outside, it ain’t hard to see

Just like graffiti, we right in the streets

Brand-new body, do you still got receipts? (Hoo, hoo)

Turnt up, I’m way too geeked

Come get your girl off me

The drank been callin’ me

Don’t kill the–, don’t kill the–

Don’t kill the party, please

I’m up, so pardon me

She swear she wet for me (Yeah)

When I push up, I part the seas (Yeah, Quavo)

Ooh, she got an attitude

With an ass on her, please pardon me (She bad)

Ooh, she got some hips on her

When she walk past me, it’s a sight to see (Goddamn)

It’s a lil’ ecstasy, just pace yourself respectfully (G6)

She said, “It’s the s*x for me”

Quavo got the bad b*tch recipe (Uh)

I’m finna make me a b*tch (B*tch)

Then I’ma make me a clone (Clone)

She liked to get geeked with E.T. (Get geeked)

She ain’t never makin’ it home (She gone)

Lil’ freak turned to a leech, I’m outside peelin’ your bitch off me (Pull it)

She stuck on that pint, she a fiend (Fiend)

I pulled out my mic then she screamed (Ah)

She way too geeked

Come get your girl off me (Come get her)

The drank been callin’ me

Don’t kill the–, don’t kill the– (Woo)

Don’t kill the party, please

I’m up, so pardon me (Go)

She swear she wet for me

When I push up, I part the seas (Yeah, ho)

Man I’m geeked up, man I’m geeked up

M-man I’m geeked up, man I’m geeked up

M-man I’m geeked up, m-man I’m geeked up

M-man I’m geeked up, man I’m geeked up