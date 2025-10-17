Eddie Benjamin, Shawn Mendes – HOME Song Lyrics

Song name – Home
Singer – Eddie Benjamin, Shawn Mendes
Check out HOME Song Lyrics by Eddie Benjamin, Shawn Mendes
I wanna fall into your collar
It makes the world a little smaller
I like to feel it for a moment, yeah
But can we leave the door cracked open?
Can I open up myself?
Got a scar from someone else
Can I open up myself?
‘Cause it’s when you
Touch me and never
Judge me, it takes me
Right back home
And though I’m scared of
Chasing you
Scared of erasing you
What do I want from you?
Home
I have this reoccurring dream
You build a life with someone elsе
I swear, I want you to be happy
Hell, I want that for mysеlf
Is it hard to let you go?
Such a long and painful road
What I keep with me the most
Oh, it’s how you
Love me and how you
Trust me, you always
Feel like home
Though I’m scared of
Chasing you, scared of
Erasing you
It’s time to let you go
Home
You’ve got that touch, you’ve got a way
Of making everything okay
You’ve got that face that I relate
To feeling comfort, feeling safe
When I don’t have a place to go
My love, it’s you that takes me home
My love, it’s you that takes me home
My love, it’s you that takes me home
That’s why I’m scared of
Chasing you, scared of
Erasing you
It’s time to let you go