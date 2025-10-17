Eddie Benjamin, Shawn Mendes – HOME Song Lyrics

Song name – Home

Singer – Eddie Benjamin, Shawn Mendes

Check out HOME Song Lyrics by Eddie Benjamin, Shawn Mendes

I wanna fall into your collar

It makes the world a little smaller

I like to feel it for a moment, yeah

But can we leave the door cracked open?

Can I open up myself?

Got a scar from someone else

Can I open up myself?

‘Cause it’s when you

Touch me and never

Judge me, it takes me

Right back home

And though I’m scared of

Chasing you

Scared of erasing you

What do I want from you?

Home

I have this reoccurring dream

You build a life with someone elsе

I swear, I want you to be happy

Hell, I want that for mysеlf

Is it hard to let you go?

Such a long and painful road

What I keep with me the most

Oh, it’s how you

Love me and how you

Trust me, you always

Feel like home

Though I’m scared of

Chasing you, scared of

Erasing you

It’s time to let you go

Home

You’ve got that touch, you’ve got a way

Of making everything okay

You’ve got that face that I relate

To feeling comfort, feeling safe

When I don’t have a place to go

My love, it’s you that takes me home

My love, it’s you that takes me home

My love, it’s you that takes me home

That’s why I’m scared of

Chasing you, scared of

Erasing you

It’s time to let you go