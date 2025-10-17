Ruel – Wild Guess Song Lyrics

Song Name – Wild Guess
Singer – Ruel
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Something’s feeling different than before
You don’t wanna lay it on the floor
I wonder why you treat me like a chore
I’m not so sure, yeah
But I’m taking a wild guess
You’re slipping away from me
It’s been a wild ride
But I won’t be your baby anymore
Oh, out in the wild west
You can keep what you take from me
I wish you a nice life
Now I won’t be your baby anymore (ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)
I think you’ll be better off alone
You won’t be the one I’m crying for
You’ll be bored, we’ll be back
You’ll remember why you left
Back and forth, hours spent
And I really couldn’t tell you what for
You never told me what for
But I’m taking a wild guess
You were slipping away from me
It’s been a wild ride
But I won’t be your baby anymore (baby anymore)
Oh, out in the wild west
You can keep what you take from me
Now I wish you a nice life
Now I won’t be your baby anymore
Oh, I wish you a nice life
But I won’t be your baby anymore, oh, oh
Yeah, I wish you a nice life
But I won’t be your baby anymore
Won’t be your baby anymore
Won’t be your baby anymore (ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)