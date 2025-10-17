Ruel – Wild Guess Song Lyrics

Song Name – Wild Guess

Singer – Ruel

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Something’s feeling different than before

You don’t wanna lay it on the floor

I wonder why you treat me like a chore

I’m not so sure, yeah

But I’m taking a wild guess

You’re slipping away from me

It’s been a wild ride

But I won’t be your baby anymore

Oh, out in the wild west

You can keep what you take from me

I wish you a nice life

Now I won’t be your baby anymore (ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)

I think you’ll be better off alone

You won’t be the one I’m crying for

You’ll be bored, we’ll be back

You’ll remember why you left

Back and forth, hours spent

And I really couldn’t tell you what for

You never told me what for

But I’m taking a wild guess

You were slipping away from me

It’s been a wild ride

But I won’t be your baby anymore (baby anymore)

Oh, out in the wild west

You can keep what you take from me

Now I wish you a nice life

Now I won’t be your baby anymore

Oh, I wish you a nice life

But I won’t be your baby anymore, oh, oh

Yeah, I wish you a nice life

But I won’t be your baby anymore

Won’t be your baby anymore

Won’t be your baby anymore (ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)