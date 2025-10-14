Alia Bhatt Makes History Filmfare Best Actress: Surpassing Nutan and Kajol’s Record!

Alia Bhatt has now officially left her mark on Bollywood history after becoming the record holder of the most Filmfare Best Actress award winner. Her latest win at Jigra is her seventh Best Actress at the glitzy awards, shattering the long-standing record held by trade legends Nutan and Kajol, who both had five a piece.

With this latest success, Alia has overtaken some of the best ever Indian cinema actresses such as Meena Kumari and Vidya Balan. The feat positions her among the most iconic actors of her generation, with a career that has been characterized by both box office success and recognition.

Her work in Jigra — a movie that’s loved for its emotional depth and subtle storytelling — was widely loved, adding to her record victory. Alia has previously won for landmark performances in movies such as Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi, Gully Boy, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, showcasing her genre and role versatility.

While the success has been celebrated both by fans and industry professionals, it has not come without some controversy in the cyber world. Some have debated whether her string of victories is truly a reflection of her abilities, speculating that the awards circuit has a proclivity to provide more cover to larger names. Others merely believe that Alia’s steady work and bold role selection are rightly worthy of acclaim.

No matter what others would say, Alia Bhatt’s recent victory is beyond doubt a turning point, not only for her personal career but for the history of the Filmfare Awards as well. At the comparably young age of 32, with so many more years yet to go, she has already redefined who a leading lady of contemporary Bollywood is supposed to be.