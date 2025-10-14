Jimmy Shergill’s Heartbreaking Loss: His Father Satyajit Singh’s Untimely Demise!

Bollywood actor Jimmy Shergill is mourning the loss of his father, Satyajit Singh Shergill, who passed away on October 11 at the age of 90. The family will hold the Bhog and Antim Ardas (final prayer ceremony) on October 14, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Gurudwara Dhan Pothohar Nagar, Santacruz West, Mumbai, as reported by Film Information.

Jimmy, known for powerful performances in films like Mohabbatein, Tanu Weds Manu, Special 26, and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, comes from a family with deep artistic roots. Born Jasjit Singh Gill in a small village in Gorakhpur district, Jimmy’s father was a senior artist, influencing the actor’s early exposure to the arts.

In past interviews, Jimmy has candidly spoken about personal conflicts, particularly the strain caused when he chose to cut his hair at age 18 — a decision that was difficult for his Sikh family. “You are a kid, you make mistakes; even I made a few,” he once said. He added that though it caused some friction, his parents likely forgave him within a year and a half. “Maybe it was destiny… At that time, I couldn’t even imagine I’d end up in this industry, but maybe it was meant to be.”

Jimmy began his film career with Maachis, but it was Mohabbatein that brought him widespread recognition. Despite the popularity of his ‘chocolate boy’ image, he was determined to break out of the mold. He even returned signing amounts to avoid being typecast. “There was something inside me telling me this won’t last more than 2–3 years,” he shared. His quest for meaningful roles led him to critically acclaimed films like Haasil, Yahaan, and Munna Bhai M.B.B.S..

Jimmy Shergill remains one of Bollywood’s most versatile and respected actors, driven by instinct and integrity.