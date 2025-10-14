Kylie Jenner Shocks Fans with Rapping Skills in ‘Fourth Strike’!

Kylie Jenner is officially stepping into the music spotlight, surprising fans with her debut on Terror Jr’s latest single, “Fourth Strike.” The track marks a significant moment for the reality star and entrepreneur, as she lends both her singing and rapping skills to the song, which concludes with her whispering her artist name, “King Kylie,” according to Variety.

“Fourth Strike” serves as a follow-up to Terror Jr’s earlier track “Three Strikes,” which was originally featured in the 2016 ad campaign launching Kylie’s lip gloss line. Nearly a decade later, the collaboration has come full circle with Kylie once again joining forces with the pop duo—singer Lisa Vitale and producer David “Campa” Singer-Vine.

The single also soundtracks a new commercial celebrating the relaunch of Kylie’s iconic early products under the revived “King Kylie” banner. Known for its edgy, teal-hued aesthetic, the “King Kylie” persona was born in 2014, around the same time Jenner began shaping her now-billion-dollar beauty empire.

In the commercial, Kylie plays a prisoner being released, only to be picked up in a sleek black convertible by her mom, Kris Jenner. The cinematic ad, directed by Aidan Zamiri—best known for his work with Charli XCX—also stars Alexander Skarsgård, Rachel Sennott, and Shygirl.

“This King Kylie Collection is truly for you!!!” Kylie wrote on Instagram. “You’re the reason my biggest cosmetic dreams came true, and I wouldn’t be here 10 years later without your support.”

Kylie Jenner, best known for her role on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and later The Kardashians, is one of Instagram’s most-followed personalities. With her new music venture and creative comeback, “King Kylie” is officially back—and bolder than ever.