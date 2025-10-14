Terror Jr and King Kylie – Fourth Strike Song Lyrics

Song Name – Terror Jr and King Kylie

Singer – Fourth Strike

Check out Fourth Strike Song Lyrics byTerror Jr and King Kylie

Only you, only you ca-calling

Only you, only you ca-call

Only you, only you ca-calling

On my fourth strike, on my, on my fourth strike

Oh, baby, you can’t stay mad at me (Uh-huh)

This body is my apology (Uh-huh)

Don’t pay for the consequence

When you look like this, when you look like this

One touch, baby, do you like this?

Bang, bang, kiss, kiss

Bang, bang, kiss, kiss

Turn you on like a light (Like a light)

Then you miss me like a flight (Like a flight)

Messed up three times, it’s alright (It’s alright)

I’m on my fourth strike

It ain’t over, that’s a lie (That’s a lie)

It ain’t over ’til we die (‘Til we die)

Messed up three times, it’s alright (It’s alright)

I’m on my fourth strike

Only you, only you ca-calling

If only you, only you, ’til we die and—

If only you, only you ca-calling

On my fourth strike, on my, on my fourth strike

Don’t say you want me, baby, show me

‘Cause I don’t let anybody know me

For you, I’m softer than a feather

I’ll be your diamond girl forever

Turn you on like a light (Like a light)

Then you miss me like a flight (Like a flight)

Messed up three times, it’s alright (It’s alright)

I’m on my fourth strike

Only you, only you ca-calling

If only you, only you, ’til we die and—

If only you, only you ca-calling

On my fourth strike, on my, on my fourth strike

One strike, two strike, let me get the mood right

I just wanna tell you, “I’m sorry”

Touch me, baby, tell me I’m your baby

Write your name all over my body

Cross the line, I might do it again (Oh)

Do it on purpose just to see how it ends

King Kylie

Turn you on like a light (Like a light)

Then you miss me like a flight (Like a flight)

Messed up three times, it’s alright (It’s alright)

I’m on my fourth strike

It ain’t over, that’s a lie (That’s a lie)

It ain’t over ’til we die (‘Til we die)

Messed up three times, it’s alright (It’s alright)

I’m on my fourth strike

Only you, only you ca-calling

If only you, only you, ’til we die and—

If only you, only you ca-calling

On my fourth strike, on my, on my fourth strike