Terror Jr and King Kylie – Fourth Strike Song Lyrics

Check out Fourth Strike Song Lyrics byTerror Jr and King Kylie

Terror Jr and King Kylie - Fourth Strike Song Lyrics_pic courtesy Youtube

Song Name – Terror Jr and King Kylie
Singer – Fourth Strike

Only you, only you ca-calling
Only you, only you ca-call
Only you, only you ca-calling
On my fourth strike, on my, on my fourth strike

Oh, baby, you can’t stay mad at me (Uh-huh)
This body is my apology (Uh-huh)
Don’t pay for the consequence
When you look like this, when you look like this
One touch, baby, do you like this?

Bang, bang, kiss, kiss
Bang, bang, kiss, kiss

Turn you on like a light (Like a light)
Then you miss me like a flight (Like a flight)
Messed up three times, it’s alright (It’s alright)
I’m on my fourth strike
It ain’t over, that’s a lie (That’s a lie)
It ain’t over ’til we die (‘Til we die)
Messed up three times, it’s alright (It’s alright)
I’m on my fourth strike

Only you, only you ca-calling
If only you, only you, ’til we die and—
If only you, only you ca-calling
On my fourth strike, on my, on my fourth strike

Don’t say you want me, baby, show me
‘Cause I don’t let anybody know me
For you, I’m softer than a feather
I’ll be your diamond girl forever

Turn you on like a light (Like a light)
Then you miss me like a flight (Like a flight)
Messed up three times, it’s alright (It’s alright)
I’m on my fourth strike

Only you, only you ca-calling
If only you, only you, ’til we die and—
If only you, only you ca-calling
On my fourth strike, on my, on my fourth strike

One strike, two strike, let me get the mood right
I just wanna tell you, “I’m sorry”
Touch me, baby, tell me I’m your baby
Write your name all over my body
Cross the line, I might do it again (Oh)
Do it on purpose just to see how it ends
King Kylie

Turn you on like a light (Like a light)
Then you miss me like a flight (Like a flight)
Messed up three times, it’s alright (It’s alright)
I’m on my fourth strike
It ain’t over, that’s a lie (That’s a lie)
It ain’t over ’til we die (‘Til we die)
Messed up three times, it’s alright (It’s alright)
I’m on my fourth strike

Only you, only you ca-calling
If only you, only you, ’til we die and—
If only you, only you ca-calling
On my fourth strike, on my, on my fourth strike

Source Kylie Jenner
