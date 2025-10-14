Amaal Mallik’s Father Shares a Heart-Wrenching Post About His Son’s Battle with Depression!

Friendships in the Bigg Boss house tend to be a major highlight of every season, and this year as well, Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal’s friendship has emerged as one of the most discussed ones. Though fans have appreciated their blossoming friendship and camaraderie, Tanya has also been slammed by some viewers for supposedly making friends only for strategic reasons.

Speaking out in her defense, music composer Daboo Malik, whose daughter Amaal is Amaal’s brother, defended Tanya in an interview with Dainik Bhaskar. “Tanya Mittal mujhe bahut pasand hai. Jab Bigg Boss ka show khatam ho, mein unse milna chahunga. Unhone personal level pe mera dil jeeta hai,” he said, going on to add that although he wouldn’t like to speak about things happening in the house, Tanya has made a big impact on him. He also enjoyed how Tanya supports Amaal and assists him in controlling his feelings during the game, which evidently means a great deal to the Malik family.

Daboo Malik also recently posted on Instagram to write a heartfelt message on Amaal, giving us some insight into his son’s emotional world. He disclosed that Amaal has battled depression and personal crises throughout the years. “Amaal has rescued his father single-handedly from the clutches of despair,” he penned. “He has experienced stormy times, battled challenges, and is now learning to curb his behavioural patterns. I wish, through Bigg Boss, he wins hearts.”

He ended the post with a huge expression of love for his son and clarified that Amaal does not require external support to establish himself.

Throughout Bigg Boss 19, the emotional backing of Amaal’s father and his relationship with Tanya keep striking a chord in audiences, further enriching this season’s story.