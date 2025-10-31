The Wait is Over! Gauahar Khan Shares Adorable First Photo of Newborn Son

Actress and former Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan has delighted fans by sharing the first glimpse of her newborn baby boy. Embracing motherhood for the second time in September 2025, Gauahar took to Instagram to reveal her son’s name — Farwaan. The heartwarming post featured a close-up photo of Gauahar holding her baby’s tiny hand, accompanied by the Arabic phrase “May Allah Bless,” followed by his name. Gauahar and her husband, Zaid Darbar, welcomed baby Farwaan on September 1, 2025, making their three-year-old son Zehaan a proud big brother. The couple had announced the pregnancy in May through an adorable animated video that quickly went viral.

Known for her discipline and determination, Gauahar has already begun her fitness journey just two months after giving birth. She recently shared a motivational video from her first day back at the gym, performing bicep curls and weight training in a striped sleeveless top and black leggings. Captioning the video, she wrote, “Be your own champion. Day 1 in the gym, almost two months postpartum.” The actress also gave a shout-out to her husband Zaid’s latest track, calling it her “gym anthem.” Fans flooded the comments with praise for her commitment to self-care and balance.

Gauahar Khan Instagram Story

Even before her gym return, Gauahar impressed followers by resuming work less than a month after delivery. Earlier this month, she posted a stylish photo in a black pantsuit, revealing that she was back on set just 25 days postpartum. She was seen filming for Bigg Boss 19 alongside host Salman Khan and also showed support for her brother-in-law, Awez Darbar, who appeared on the show.

Balancing motherhood, fitness, and her thriving career, Gauahar Khan continues to inspire fans as she embraces this beautiful new chapter with baby Farwaan and her growing family.