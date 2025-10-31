Shahid Kapoor’s Cocktail 2 Team Wraps Up Europe Schedule, Heads to Delhi for Month-Long Shoot

Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon have been busy shooting for Cocktail 2, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail. The film, directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, promises to bring a fresh take on modern love and friendship—much like its predecessor starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty.

According to Pinkvilla, the Cocktail 2 team has recently completed its European shooting schedule, which included stunning locations across Sicily, Italy. With this leg wrapped, the cast and crew are heading back to India for the next schedule in Delhi, expected to run for about a month. Written by Luv Ranjan, the film is being described as a “spiritual sequel” to the original and is reportedly eyeing a theatrical release in the second half of 2026. While plot details are being kept secret, fans are eagerly awaiting to see how this new ensemble recreates the emotional depth and charm that made Cocktail a cult favorite.

Meanwhile, the lead stars have an impressive lineup of projects ahead. Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the action thriller Deva, opposite Pooja Hegde, and will next appear in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’ Romeo, alongside Triptii Dimri, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nana Patekar, and Randeep Hooda. Kriti Sanon is gearing up for Tere Ishk Mein with Dhanush, slated for release on November 28, 2025. Rashmika Mandanna will headline the Telugu romantic drama The Girlfriend, hitting theatres on November 7, 2025, and is currently basking in the success of her latest release, Thamma.

With a star-studded cast, scenic backdrops, and the promise of emotional storytelling, Cocktail 2 is shaping up to be one of 2026’s most awaited films.