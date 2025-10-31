Single Salma Review: A good subject but the story goes astray!

Details

Huma Qureshi’s film “Single Salma” is a romantic comedy starring Huma Qureshi as Salma. In addition to Huma, Shreyas Talpade and Sunny Singh also appear in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Nachiket Samanta.

Story

The story of the film “Single Salma” is set in Lucknow and London. Huma Qureshi plays Salma, a modern-day girl burdened with family responsibilities.Salma works to support her family, but despite being 33, she is unable to get married. Meanwhile, there’s Sikandar (Shreyas Talpade), who, despite being 40, is also unable to marry due to responsibilities. Sikander and Salma’s marriage is finalized and about to take place, when Salman has to travel to London for work, where he meets Meet (Sunny Singh). A different track begins there, and the story continues.

Writing and Direction

The film Single Salma was co-written by Mudassar Aziz, Amina Khan, and Ravi Kumar. The subject of the film is good where a girl is passionate about fulfilling her responsibilities even when her father has given birth to many daughters to have a son. We often see in our society that many people give birth to multiple daughters in the hope of having a son. The film also portrays a girl’s desire to fulfill her desires, her freedom, and her willingness to choose happiness. In our country, the aspect of parents wanting their children to get married at the right age is good but the script is weak.

Sometimes a film’s theme sounds appealing, but when it’s translated to screen, it falls flat. The film Single Salma seems to have met a similar fate. The film begins in Lucknow and offers the feel of a good story, but once it reaches London, it begins to wander. It feels like the story has stalled. The drama also becomes overdone after the interval.

Some of the film’s dialogue is good and suits the characters. Shreyas Talpade’s 40-year-old look also doesn’t look good. His character’s mustache and hair were dyed brown to make him appear middle-aged, which didn’t seem right. Some of the film’s scenes are well-written, especially those featuring Salma and her friend. Some of Shreyas and Huma’s scenes also feel authentic.

Acting

There’s no fault in the acting of anyone in Single Salma. All the actors have played their roles well. The story revolves around Huma Qureshi, so she is the leading lady of the film.

He’s played the role he’s been given with a masterful performance. While Shreyas Talpade’s look as Sikandar may seem a bit odd, he’s portrayed the undereducated and burdened Sikandar with a strong sense of responsibility. His scenes with Huma are also good. Sunny Singh plays Meet, a modern boy. He fits the role perfectly.

Overall

The film Single Salma is billed as a romantic comedy, but I feel it lacks comedy. Shreyas’s dialogues are laughable at times, but not enough. Of course, the film’s subject matter is good, and at times, it feels realistic. The film’s subject and the warmth of small town love are well portrayed, hence the film gets 2 stars.