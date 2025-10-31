Sunanda Shetty Hospitalized: Shilpa Shetty’s Emotional Plea for Prayers!

Shilpa Shetty’s mother, Sunanda Shetty, was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai owing to some age-related problems. Shilpa Shetty was seen visiting her at the hospital and the actress was seen looking pretty worried. Sources say, owing to Sunanda Shetty’s sudden treatment, Shilpa was required to reach the hospital urgently.

The nature of Sunanda Shetty’s health complication has not been officially disclosed, but reports suggest it’s related to her advancing years. All this comes as the Shetty-Kundra family is going through a difficult time with Shilpa and her husband, Raj Kundra, embroiled in a legal investigation pertaining to an alleged INR 60-crore fraud case. A Look Out Circular has been issued in this regard.

Irrespective of the personal and professional challenges of the family, followers flooded social media with get-well-soon wishes and prayers for Sunanda Shetty to recover quickly. The public is eagerly awaiting further updates about her health and any official message from Shilpa Shetty’s team.

While Shilpa Shetty is coping with this personal crisis, her fans are backing her up with their support for her ailing mother and wishing her a quick recovery. The actress has not issued an official statement regarding the condition of her mother, but the amount of love and support she has been getting from her fans speaks volumes about her strong connection with them.

The Shetty-Kundra family would most likely appreciate privacy and support in this stressing time. Sunanda Shetty’s health is the priority, and everybody is hoping for her speedy recovery.

Investigation into the fraud case continues, while Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are cooperating with the investigation authorities. The public is eagerly awaiting further updates about Sunanda Shetty’s health and also about the investigation.

As the situation continues, fans have sent their love and prayers to Shilpa Shetty and her family for the best outcome with regard to her mother’s health and the ongoing investigation. With the support of loved ones and her fans, Shilpa Shetty is more than likely to gain strength and perseverance during this hard period.